The Kosas Wet Stick is my new favorite product for creating a colorful, hydrating lip look with high shine. Even though it wears like lipstick, it feels just as softening and conditioning as my go-to lip balm. As someone who doesn’t wear much lip gloss, this formula is ideal for me.

We put the Kosas Wet Stick Moisturizing Lip Shine to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

When it comes to lip products, nothing is too bold or opaque for my taste, but as I’ve been ushering in a new beauty era where I try products I don’t typically gravitate towards, I’ve been curious about exploring lipstick-lip balm hybrids. I love the idea of a product that creates a pigmented finish while keeping lips hydrated, and Kosas promises just that with its new Wet Stick Moisturizing Lip Shine. After receiving a few complimentary shades from the brand, I tested them all out over the course of a few weeks to get a good sense of the product's wear, comfortability, and coverage. Keep reading for my honest thoughts and to discover if the Kosas Wet Stick stands out as a hybrid lip product.

Kosas Wet Stick Moisturizing Lip Shine Best for: Anyone who prefers hydrating lip products with a tinted finish. Uses: A lipstick that provides a moisturizing, shiny finish with buildable color payoff. Hero ingredients: Squalane, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, peptides, mango butter Potential allergens: Citrus aurantium dulcis (orange) peel oil, yellow 5 lake (CI 19140) Price: $24 Shade range: 12 shades About the brand: Launched in 2015 by Sheena Zadeh-Daly, Kosas is a beauty brand that pushes the boundaries of innovation with a focus on quality ingredients and skincare benefits. From multitasking makeup to products with intense pigment, Kosas is suitable for even the most sensitive skin.

About My Lips: Usually dry and dehydrated

As someone with naturally dry lips, I find hydration to be one of my top priorities in a lip product. To make sure that my lips are always moisturized, I keep a number of options in my collection. I’m open to trying different balms, but I always seem to go back to two that work well for me: the Evio Lip Serum ($16) and Smith’s Rosebud Salve ($7). When my lips are at their driest, I prefer Evio’s serum in the shade Speak-Up over a lipstick when I’m heading out—it has a peachy-pink tint that gives my lips a little color and complements my makeup. Recently, I’ve been open to trying out more glossy lip products than before, and I was happy to see if the Kosas Wet Stick would fit my needs.

How to Apply: Swipe on and build to your liking

Using the Kosas Wet Stick is really simple, and its formula makes adding layers of coverage a breeze. The brand recommends applying the balm directly to the lips. If you find that you need more color and shine, you can layer the product on as many times as you’d like.

The Results: Moisturized lips with just enough pigment

Before and after applying Sunset Simmer, a warm rosy brown. Khera Alexander/Byrdie

I’m not the biggest fan of shiny formulas—I don’t mind them, but they’re not my first choice when wearing a lip product. Past experiences with sticky glosses and lipsticks that lacked the coverage I like have led me to avoid many products with a high shine, but the Kosas Wet Stick's balance of pigment and nourishment makes it a product that I could actually see myself using regularly.

This lip product is so moisturizing thanks to Kosas’ use of squalane, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and mango butter. While squalane and ceramides work to soften and moisturize the lips, mango butter smooths over texture and moisture-attracting hyaluronic acid retains moisture, locking in hydration. Lastly, peptides, which have received a lot of buzz lately but are totally worth the hype, visibly plump the lips. This powerful mix of nourishing ingredients helps make lips look their best.

Wearing Heatwave, a neutral rosy beige. Khera Alexander

The Kosas Wet Stick is a nice cross between a sheer-to-medium-coverage lipstick and an intensely moisturizing lip balm. I picked the shades Sunset Simmer (a rosy brown color), Papaya Treat (a peachy beige), and Heatwave (a neutral rosy beige), with the goal of seeing how the different shades would work on my skin in addition to the general feel of the formula. While the finish is more subtle than a full-coverage lipstick, each shade complemented my skin well while giving my lips a generous moisture boost. I ended up reapplying more often than I would with a satin or matte lipstick, but not as often as I was expecting—surprisingly, the lasting power for this product is pretty impressive. The Wet Stick is a winner and a product I’ll definitely reach for when I want something easy yet pigmented to wear in the future.

Wearing Papaya Treat, a warm peachy beige. Khera Alexander

The Value: Reasonable and worth it

The Kosas Wet Stick is priced in the same range as similar hybrid products in the lip category. For about $24, you get a full-sized, 0.1-oz. tube, which I think is standard and a worthwhile investment considering the nourishing yet pigmented result. I can see the product lasting several months for anyone that likes sheer coverage, and those who prefer a little more may run out a touch sooner.

Similar Products: You've got options

Glossier Ultralip: Moisturizing and glossy, Glossier's Ultralip ($18) is a buildable, balmy tint that leaves lips feeling soft and conditioned. Available in nine shades, this product is a slightly more affordable alternative to the Kosas Wet Stick if budget is your priority but you still want a similar finish.

Nars Afterglow Balm: Making waves all over TikTok, the Nars Afterglow Balm ($28) is a moisturizing tinted balm that gives lips a beautiful, subtle sheen. A touch more sheer than Wet Stick, this balm is ideal for anyone who prefers light coverage.

Makeup by Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum: Impressively hydrating with an innovative, serum-like texture, Makeup by Mario’s MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum ($24) gives lips gorgeous color and shine while still feeling like a balm. Available in 14 beautiful shades, try MoistureGlow if you need more shade options.