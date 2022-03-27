We put the Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

As the old saying goes, nothing lasts forever. As I fondly reminisce over my first cosmetics purchase of a clear tube of lip gloss—a longtime staple in my makeup bag—I realize this statement rings true for beauty and skincare as well.

Traditional lip glosses can sometimes be heavy or sticky, so in recent years, many brands have been developing new formulas that take our experience (and look) to the next level. The Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss doesn’t just provide shine, but it surpasses a basic gloss in so many ways, including hydration benefits and a plumping effect. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine finding a product to replace a reliable lip gloss, but thanks to Kosas, my old staple has officially been demoted. Keep reading for my full thoughts.

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss Best for: All lips Uses: A lip gloss that provides hydration, shine, and a plumping effect. Hero Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, peptides, shea butter, evening primrose oil Byrdie Clean? Yes Potential Allergens: Avocado oil, red 28 lake, orange oil Price: $22 About the Brand: Kosas is a hybrid makeup and skincare line, formulating clean products for everyone. This clean, inclusive line is safe for many different skin types, providing a wide array of colorful cosmetics and nourishing formulas.

About My Lips: Plump and my standout feature

I’ve always been a lip gloss kind of girl, thanks in part to the ample surface area of my pout. My large lips are prime real estate on my face, so I learned early on to keep them hydrated. I receive the most compliments from strangers on my smile and mouth in general, so I purposely prefer lip products that highlight my standout feature while providing as much nourishment as possible.

How to Apply: Glide on

Applying the Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss is a breeze thanks to the soft doe-foot applicator and slick product formulation—just a few swipes of the product on your lips and you’re ready to go. Personally, I love wearing these lip oils solo, but they also look incredible when layered over different liners and lipsticks as a finishing touch.

The Results: Juicy, shiny lips

Nicole Pulyado/Design by Tiana Crispino

My lips became instantly hydrated and ultra-shiny upon application of the Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss. The formula truly creates the shiny effect of a lip gloss (sans stickiness) with every benefit of a lip oil—moisture, softness, and a slick, soothing formula. The shine lasted much longer than any other lip glosses I’ve tried and rarely needed reapplication. The lip oil treatment is also incredibly hydrating—as in better than many chapsticks and balms. This is truly my first lip gloss that lasts for hours.

While the glossy, clear Jellyfish is my absolute favorite, I also tested the colors Unbuttoned, Unzipped, and Unhooked. Each shade creates a luscious, juicy plumping effect thanks to the plumping peptides in the oil. A few minutes after application, the lip oil treatment settles in to create a visibly fuller pout. At the end, you're left with smoother lips and a lasting luster for a truly kissable result.

The Value: Worth opening your wallet for

At $22, the Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss isn’t the cheapest product on the market. Although it may not fit into everyone’s beauty budget, it's definitely a worthwhile splurge for any gloss lover looking to keep their lips hydrated. This oil-gloss hybrid successfully provides high shine for hours while keeping your pout moisturized even longer. If your budget allows, definitely pucker up and pay up because it is 100% worth the price.

Similar Products: You've got options

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil: Another high-end option to consider is Dior's Lip Glow Oil ($35), a shiny, oil-infused gloss with a sheer tint of color. It doesn’t have the plumping properties of the Kosas Wet Lip Oil, so it’s better for anyone who doesn’t want the extra boost in volume. It does, however, adapt to your natural lip color for a unique shade that enhances your unique undertones.

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper: Too Faced designed its Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper ($29) to create an impressive plumping effect with a traditional gloss formula. There's also a nice selection of pigmented shades to choose from for a voluminous result in bold colors. It's not Byrdie Clean and it doesn’t have the silkiness or hydration benefits of a lip oil, but the technology here is still great if plumping is your priority.