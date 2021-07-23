The Kosas Sport Chemistry Deodorant protects against odor while working to soothe and balance underarms. I would go as far as to say it's a contender to be one of the best natural deodorants on the market.

We put the Kosas Sport Chemistry Deodorant to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

There are few constants when it comes to my skin, but one thing I can always be sure of is that when the weather reaches above 80 degrees, I will be sweating… a lot. That’s why I take my deodorant pretty seriously. After discovering the ugly truth about aluminum in some of my go-to antiperspirant brands, I immediately turned to natural deodorant.

It can be hard to find a natural deodorant that does the heavy-duty job of defending against body odor. Some do fight odor but leave a weird residue, and some will leave you with a post-workout stench no matter how hard you try to fight it. So when I got the chance to try the Kosas Sport Chemistry Deodorant, I could not have been more thrilled. I’d heard rumors that this natural deodorant actually works, but now I had the chance to find out firsthand. Read on to find out if the product’s odor-fighting claims are fact or fiction.

Kosas Sport Chemistry Deodorant Best for: All skin types. Uses: A daily deodorant that offers odor protection and skin-soothing properties. Potential allergens: Fragrance Active ingredients: A blend of AHAs (shikimic acid, mandelic acid, and lactic acid). Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $15 About the brand: Kosas is best known for creating clean beauty products centered around skincare benefits. All the brand's products use nourishing ingredients and are cruelty-free.

About My Underarms: Sensitive and sweaty

I have no shame in admitting that I am a naturally sweaty person. It's a sure bet that if I'm outside on a hot day, I'll be sweating under my armpits. As I mentioned before, I recently made the switch to natural deodorants, so I have been experimenting with different ones. I've been using Nécessiare's The Deodorant, and I enjoy it for everyday use but it does leave a creamy white residue that isn't great for exercise or going out. I'm also not the world's most talented shaver, and most of the time, I end up with razor burn after a shower. Therefore, I need to find a non-irritating product because there's nothing worse than that stinging feeling after applying deodorant to a razor burn.

The Feel: Soothing, yet slightly sticky

Melony Forcier

One of the main factors for me when picking a deodorant—besides if it protects against odor—is how it feels on my skin, and this is where the Kosas Sport Chemistry Deodorant shines. The lightweight formula feels soothing to the skin and is like a moisturizing treatment that doubles as a deodorant. I almost always have razor burn under my armpits, and this product was cooling on my irritated skin, which is a big check in my book. On the downside, when you first apply the deodorant, it feels sticky until it dries. I would recommend holding your arms in the air to dry out the formula before running out the door.

The Scent: Fresh and clean

I like a bit of clean fragrance in my deodorants, so I really enjoyed the fresh “Serene Clean” scent of this product. In my opinion, it does have a sporty smell to it, with a hint of aloe vera freshness. For this reason, I probably wouldn’t wear it for a night out, but I think it’s a great scent for workouts and daily use. And if you aren’t particularly fond of fragrance, no worries: Kosas makes a fragrance-free version of the deodorant as well.

The Ingredients: A blend of AHAs

One of the selling points for this product is that it’s formulated with a unique blend of AHAs. For those unfamiliar, AHAs—otherwise known as alpha-hydroxy acids—are chemical compounds that work as exfoliators to smooth skin. The acids also help to neutralize odor instead of absorbing it. The AHAs present in this formula include shikimic acid, mandelic acid, and lactic acid.

How to Apply: Be patient with the rollerball

Melony Forcier

This was my first time trying out a rollerball deodorant, and I was pleasantly surprised. I was able to get enough product out with a few swirls, and I liked how it was easy to apply under my shirt—it can be the worst when you have to stand naked in fear that the deodorant may smear all over your clothing. I have to say, though, that the rollerball application of Kosas's Sport Chemistry Deodorant isn’t all great. When first using it, I found at times that the rollerball would get stuck, and nothing would come out. I just had to work a little harder, and once I started using the product more often, the formula was able to lubricate the rollerball to avoid getting stuck. Just beware of this when you first start using the product, because I did get slightly frustrated.

The Results: Impressive, even through intense workouts

I knew there was only one way to determine if the Kosas Sport Chemistry Deodorant really worked, so I put it to the ultimate test in my hot yoga sculpt class. I know it may sound like I was setting it up for disaster, but if I’m going to commit to a deodorant at the end of the day, I need to be sure it will be there for me through it all. After my class, I was shocked to discover that my underarms had no stink. I went to grab lunch after my workout, and I still really didn’t smell anything for the most part. As far as daily use goes, I found that I didn’t have to reapply—instead, one swipe got me through a typical day.

I can genuinely say that this deodorant works. It’s not an antiperspirant, so it didn’t restrict my sweating, but I don’t care about that as long as there's not a smell. Not only does this deodorant work after hour-long sweaty workouts, but it also does its job throughout the day without having to reapply several times. I loved how the formula didn’t just fight against odor, but also worked to smooth and hydrate my underarms.

The Value: Definitely worth it

While most drugstore deodorants fall between $5-10, the Kosas Sport Chemistry Deodorant is a bit more at $15, but I think that's expected with natural deodorants. For this reason, I think that the price is worth it. You also get a fair amount of product in each bottle, so I would say that the price matches what you're getting.

