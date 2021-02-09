Kosas' New "Cloud Powder" Sets Your Makeup And Nourishes Your Skin

When we want to extend the wear of our makeup and combat shine, many of us dust on a light layer of setting powder. And while today’s powders have come a long way, some still feel messy or drying. That’s why Kosas’ founder Sheena Yaitanes set out to create Cloud Set($34), a light-as-air pressed powder that blurs, smooths, and sets.

"The problem I was having with powders was they were so mattifying I completely lost any glow, making me look dry and flat," Yaitanes says. "I was set on creating a powder that would give some shine control but not eliminate the glow, and that’s how Cloud Set was born."

About the Product

At first glance, Cloud Set may look like a typical pressed powder. But, it is so much more. As part of the brand’s tinted skincare lineup, it is available in 10 shades ranging from Dreamy (sheer rich deep) to Airy (sheer very light). The vegan and talc-free powder’s distinctness stems from how it's made and what it is made with. While most pressed powders are milled and then pressed into a pan, Cloud Set begins as a mousse and is then infused with liquid skincare actives before being baked dry. "This process creates a very airy, buttery texture, which gives you that diffused look you get from a loose powder, but in a no-mess, easy to use compact," Yaitanes notes.

When it came to selecting the skincare actives, Yaitanes and her team were adamant about choosing ingredients that would provide immediate results and improve your skin over time. "For Cloud Set, that meant adding liquid skincare ingredients like bamboo stem extract, which controls shine and balances excess oil production," she says. "We also used passionfruit extract to hydrate the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines, and Chinese peony for a smoother, more blurred appearance since it minimizes the appearance of pores."

To apply the powder, you have a few options. The brand recommends using a tapered brush and sweeping the powder over the areas you want to set. "I also use a beauty sponge to pat it onto my forehead, chin, nose, or wherever I want a little extra oil control or refresh my makeup throughout the day," Yaitaines adds.

My Review

Olivia Hancock

After applying the Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation ($42) and Revealer Concealer ($28), I swiped on the Cloud Set powder in the shade Pillowy (sheer medium tan). I tend to have oily spots around my nose and forehead, so I decided to focus the product on those areas. I immediately noticed that it absorbed all of the shine but didn’t dry out my skin. The powder pairs well with the other complexion products I used and didn’t leave behind a chalky residue as some powders do. Instead, I was left with a smooth complexion and soft skin. So, I can confidently confirm that Cloud Set delivers on its promises.

Cloud Set is available at Kosas.com and Sephora.com starting today and will be in Sephora stores beginning February 19.