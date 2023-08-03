Say it with us: There are no bad eyebrows! (Yes, even your right one. Or left. You know the one.) What works for someone else (i.e., queen of the skinny brow Pamela Anderson) may not work for you. It’s all about finding your shape.

Still, if you lost some natural brow luster in the great re-Pam-ification of early 2023, there’s hope. Kosas just extended its brow franchise with Brow Pop Nano ($22), a micro-fine version of their beloved Brow Pop pencil (our editors gave it 4.9/5 stars) that's perfect for executing tiny, natural-looking hairs.

Keep reading for all the details—and our honest reviews—of the new launch.

The Inspiration

Kosas founder Sheena Zadeh-Daly considers brows the most important part of her makeup routine due to their face-framing and vibe-setting power. When creating Kosas’s brow lineup, which includes the brand's original dual-sided Brow Pop Pencil ($24), Air Brow Clear Gel ($24), Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Gel ($24), and Grow Potion Serum ($48), she utilized formulas that “actually supported the health of brow hairs without sacrificing their ability to shape, define, and hold.” But something was missing: a micro-tip pencil designed for her favorite soft, lifted look.

Thus, Brow Pop Nano was born, debuting with six shades that range from light taupe to deep black and the smallest one-millimeter tip to mimic ultra-fine hairs.

Like its cool older sib (which boasts a dual-sided, triangular tip with both thick and thin points for filling in and defining brows), Brow Pop Nano is easy to use and long-wearing, promising no fading or transferring. Unlike big sis, it was created to tackle the tiniest sparse patches, adding realistic depth and dimension, feathery effects, and more definition to the ever-elusive tail.

The Formula

Like the rest of Kosas' products, Brow Pop Nano is vegan and fragrance-free. It was formulated specially for detail work, hence the micro-fine tip and firmer formula. “The perfect amount of pigment and waxiness means it’s just firm enough for a feathery, natural-looking effect with just a quick flick while maintaining its shape without dulling down or becoming brittle,” the brand shares. “It’s your brows, exactly how you want them.”

Spec-wise, Brow Pop Nano is a dream. In a clinical study over seven days, 100% of consumers agreed that Brow Pop Nano gives brows a clean, natural look and ultra-precise application. While not waterproof, they also noted the product does not smudge and can stand its own against water and sweat.

How to Use It

Kosas called this product nano for a reason. Its ultra-fine tip measures exactly one millimeter—smaller than the tip of a safety pin—for your super-specific brow needs.

Before diving in with your micro pencil, you’ll want to brush your brows up with spoolie. Then, twist up the nano tip until it’s just visible (no sharpening needed) and draw on hairs with a gentle flicking motion to softly define your brows for caterpillar emoji-like realness.

The Reviews

Madeline Hirsch, news director

Madeline Hirsch

My eyebrows are most definitely not twins. In fact, they're not even sisters—in terms of shape and length, they're more like distant cousins. Over time, I've learned that the wrong brow product will bring their asymmetries into sharp relief rather than minimizing any quirks (less is absolutely more), so I was excited about Kosas nano brow from the outset.

It took me a second to get the hang of the pencil (make sure to heed the brand's advice about only twisting out the very tip), but once I did, I was pretty happy with the result. This product won't necessarily give you microblade-worthy thin strokes, but it does provide more precision than other pencils I've tried. It's a product ideal for giving a few sparse patches a little love, and for me, that's more than enough.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor

Jasmine Phillips

My brow pencil just broke, so this new launch landed on my desk at the perfect time. I was a little surprised by the size of this brow pencil, but I’m happy to report that this product may be small in stature but mighty in results. I like how the thin pencil helps me create realistic hair-like strokes and gives my thin brows all the help they truly need.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor

Kosas

I generally skip brow pencils—I'm fairly blessed in that department—but sometimes I want to add a little more definition or fill in any holes. I love how tiny this pencil is, especially since I only use it on targeted areas, and it's a bit of a harder formula which, again, is great for detail work. Bonus: it works amazingly as a freckle pencil.

Eden Stuart, editor

Eden Stuart

This brow pencil is tiiinnyyy, which is inconvenient for my larger-than-average hands but is very convenient for drawing individual brow hairs. I found it easy to create a shape and fill in my (admittedly already robust) brows, but it was tough to use over my dried brow gel. Bonus points: The Black shade was a great, natural tone, which isn't always the case!