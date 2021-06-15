The New Exfoliating Wash from Kosas Is the Answer to Summer Body Acne

Summer is prime time for body breakouts. Because excess sweat and oils are the number one causes of acne, know that you’re not alone if you notice an uptick. In fact, it’s just as common to deal with all-over breakouts as it is to deal with flare-ups on your face, which is why summer skin was the inspiration behind the newest launch from Kosas: Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Wash ($18).

The Inspiration

Kosas Founder Sheena Yaitanes created a routine to manage the acne-prone skin on her face but found she was still breaking out and dealing with dryness from the neck down. The solution? A blend of exfoliating and nourishing ingredients in a daily body wash that smells like vacation. For more on the new formula and how to use it, we reached out to Sheena herself. Read on to see what she had to say.

The Formula

The newest drop from Kosas aims to nourish dry skin and beat body acne through a blend of ingredients specifically formulated to target summer skin concerns. "Our AHA blend was carefully chosen to maximize skin care benefits," says Yaitanes. "It comprises Mandelic Acid, which is best for active acne, Lactic Acid, which is the most hydrating of the AHAs, and Glycolic Acid, which is excellent for addressing texture."

Mandelic and lactic acids aren't the only exfoliating powerhouses in the formula; it also harnesses the power of fruit enzymes. "The right blend and level of acids and enzymes are really important to provide effective exfoliation that doesn't dry out skin or cause sensitivity. More is not more with these ingredients," Yaitanes explains. "We combined AHAs with tropical fruit enzymes because this allowed us to use less of both, allowing them to actually work better without causing sensitivity, giving you shiny, smooth, moisturized skin."

Enzymes and AHAs might be familiar ingredients in your favorite facial cleanser but they're just as effective for the rest of your skin. Especially when these active ingredients are combined particularly for your body's needs. "This was formulated to have the right amount of AHAs and enzymes to be gentle but efficacious to soften + smooth specifically your body skin," Yaitanes adds. "This level is higher than we would recommend for use around the eye area."

How to Use It

When it comes to using the wash, the recommended usage is simple: "Get naked and apply it all over your body!" Yaitanes adds that you can "massage with a loofah for the best lather and rinse off. It can also be used with hands alone."

The exfoliating wash is suitable for all skin types and everyday use, so feel free to try this post-gym, post-beach or wherever the summer takes you.

You can grab the Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Wash exclusively at Kosas.com.