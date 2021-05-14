Reviewed: Kosas Air Brow Tinted Eyebrow Gel Gave Me Feathery, Full Brows

Your brow product collection isn't complete without the Kosas Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumizing Eyebrow Gel. It effortlessly volumizes, fills in, and nourishes your brows.

We can always count on Kosas to deliver clean and innovative launches. In 2020, the Byrdie team was buzzing about the brand's new AHA Chemistry Deodorant and Big Clean Volumizing + Lash Care Mascara. Kosas has unsurprisingly continued its track record of exciting releases this year, debuting its first-ever brow products in March.

Brows have become one of my favorite steps in my makeup routine. But, it wasn't always that way. During my high school years, I overplucked my brow hairs and had no idea how to fill them in (think: blocky and unnaturally dark). With time and many nights spent watching YouTube tutorials, I've gotten better at shaping and drawing on my brows. As a result, I've grown obsessed with trying all sorts of brow products—from pencils to gels.

Kosas' splash into the brow category includes both types of products, and I've had the pleasure of testing them all over the last two months. While the brand's Brow Pop Dual-Action Defining Pencil has won me over, I'm equally impressed by Air Brow. Available in both tinted and clear versions, the mousse gel helps you achieve airy and feathery brows. Ahead, I take a deep dive into how Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumizing Eyebrow Gel has helped me level up my brow game.

Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Best for: Filling in and nourishing brows Active ingredients: Plant-based microfibers, castor oil, biotinoyl tripeptide-1, and panthenol provitamin B5 Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $22 About the brand: Kosas creates makeup for the skincare obsessed. From complexion to lips, all of their products are made with clean, active ingredients.

About My Brows: A few sparse areas

My brows have come a long way since my teen years. My excessive tweezing left them short and slightly sparse. Today, they are much fuller and a more appropriate length for my face. However, I still deal with some sparse areas at the front of my brows.

How to Apply: Easy to use

If you've used a brow gel before, then you know the drill. You just have to run this through your brow hairs to apply the product. If you want to take things up a notch, Kosas has a few tips. For an extra brow boost, you can start by brushing backward from the tail end of your brows to the inner corner, then brush through brows like usual. Want to create a complete brow look? The brand recommends filling in your brows with the Brow Pop Dual-Action Defining Pencil, layering on the Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumizing Eyebrow Gel, and finishing with a swipe of the Air Brow Clear + Clean Lifting Treatment Eyebrow Gel with Lamination Effect.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: A blend of haircare actives

The purpose of this brow gel goes beyond just filling in your brows. Kosas founder Sheena Yaitanes wanted to ensure that the product also nourished your brow hairs. That's why it's infused with haircare actives. The presence of plant-based microfibers in the formula helps boost brow volume and fullness. Castor oil helps promote brow growth. Biotinoyl tripeptide-1 supports brow health and fullness. Panthenol provitamin B5 helps revive brows.

The Results: Full and fluffy brows in a flash

Throughout my experience with testing different brow products, pencils and powders have been my go-to. I've played around with tinted brow gels before but none of them helped me achieved my desired results. They were often too saturated for my liking or failed to provide a hold. But, Air Brow has exemplified what a good tinted brow gel should do. It fills in my brows with a light but even tint. For reference, I prefer to use the shade Dark Brown (there are 10 shades in total).

It also delivers a lasting hold, so my brows maintain their lift and shape throughout the day. While I typically use more than one product to do my brows, I'm happy with how they look using just the tinted version of Air Brow. They're full and fluffy just like Kosas said they would be.

The Value: Worth it

You can snag Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumizing Eyebrow Gel for $22. The thoughtful formula and proven results make this a reasonable price tag, in my opinion. For this price, you'll receive .12 ounces of product. From experience, a little bit of this product goes a long way so you'll get your money's worth.

Similar Products: You have options

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel: Benefit Cosmetics is known for its brow products, including the Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel ($24). Available in 10 shades, this eyebrow gel uses tiny microfibers to create natural-looking full and defined brows.

Glossier Boy Brow: For this brow gel, Glossier drew inspiration from traditional hair pomades. Boy Brow ($16) comes in five shades and gives brows a soft, flexible hold.