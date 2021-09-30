Korres Offers Apothecary-Inspired Products Your Skin Will Love

So you’ve just used the very last drop of your face cleanser. Or perhaps you’ve hit bottom on your moisturizer. Or maybe your eye cream has seen better days. Whatever the case may be, before you go back and buy the exact same product, ask yourself this: Does it work as well as it claims? If your answer is no, then it’s time to rethink your skincare routine, and lucky for you, we have just the brand to help.

Have you heard of Korres? The Greek skincare brand has been around for over two decades and remains a popular European destination for quality, apothecary-inspired products. Best of all, thanks to its natural formulations, which tend to be fragrance-free, many of the brand’s products are suitable for even the most sensitive skin types. So, without further ado, keep reading to learn more about Korres and to uncover our favorite products from the brand.

Korres Founded: Georgios Korres and Lena Philippou Korres, 1996 Based In: Athens, Greece Pricing: $$$ Best Known For: Providing natural, apothecary-inspired skincare products that have a minimalist, European feel Most Popular Product: Wild Rose Sleeping Facial, Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cleanser, Black Pine 360 Eye Lift Serum Fun Fact: “Back 25 years ago, when we started our brand out of our original herbal-homeopathic apothecary, we had no business plan whatsoever,” explains Lena Philippou Korres, a chemical engineer and co-founder of Korres. “We just had deep knowledge and respect for natural ingredients and a huge demand from our apothecary clientele for skincare solutions. Our first products were made in our small pharmacy lab in plain jars with a handwritten label and needed to be refrigerated. Our customers got excited, word of mouth brought people from all over Greece, and soon our products became the talk of the town.” Other Brands You’ll Love: Farmacy, Youth to the People, Fresh





Overall, Korres is inspired by Greece, nature, science, and the founders’ apothecary heritage. “We were motivated by our belief in the power of natural ingredients as we know them from our herbal remedies, and that combined with the latest scientific advancements, they can provide the answer to every skin need,” Korres shares. “Our philosophy is to create safe and clinically effective natural products, made consciously and with noble, iconic design, that give people everyday happiness.”

What sets the brand apart from other skincare markets is that it was literally founded out of the oldest herbal-homeopathic apothecary of Greece, which undoubtedly lends to the brand’s efficacious formulations. “We know natural ingredients inside out; how they work in our body taken orally as remedies; and how they work on our skin,” Korres explains. “Based on our knowledge of more than 3,000 herbal remedies, we are creating safe, effective, natural skincare solutions.”

But it’s not just the formulas themselves that are awe-inspiring—it’s the entire process of creating and disposing of them. “Our Full Circle process is a universe that includes everyone and everything,” Korres says. “From the local organic farmers who cultivate our ingredients to our zero-waste plant processing, our academic and research partners, product formulation and production, design of sustainable packaging solutions, and finally recycling our empties. This is the Korres way of creating a product. Everything is made in-house, led by our own team, with full ownership and responsibility.”

And now that you’re likely fully intrigued by the brand, read on for our favorite Korres products.

