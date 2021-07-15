We like to know exactly what’s going onto our skin—which is why Kora Organics has us hooked. The brand strives to be transparent about their formulations and is on a mission to provide customers with healthy skincare products that deliver results.
So how exactly did brand founder and CEO Miranda Kerr do this? When she founded the brand in 2009, she only launched products with ingredients she herself actually wanted to use. “I created Kora Organics because I wasn’t able to find products that were certified organic, natural, cruelty-free, and also delivered the results I wanted,” she says. But that’s not the entire story—or the only reason why Kerr created this line.
Kora Organics
Founded: By Miranda Kerr in 2009
Based in: Australia
Pricing: $16-$72
Best known for: Organic skincare products that are truly effective.
Most popular products: Noni Glow Face Oil, Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask, and Turmeric Glow Moisturizer.
Fun fact: All of the brand's products are filtered through rose quartz crystals during the manufacturing process to add a little bit of magic, so that when you're using them you feel that loving energy.
Other brands you’ll love: Biossance, Herbivore Botanicals, and Tata Harper.
When Kerr was 16, her mom was diagnosed with cancer in her spleen. From there, Kerr and her family were encouraged to look more into their health and further investigate all the products they were using in their household. Think: beauty staples, cleaning products, and everything in between. “We were shocked to see how potentially carcinogenic and toxic certain ingredients can be that were readily available on the market and seemed safe,” says Kerr.
Then, when she began modeling, she started using many different products for work. “I got to try pretty much everything out there and learned so much about what textures work to really make your skin glow underneath makeup," she explains. From there, she knew she wanted to start her own line: “I thought to myself, ‘How amazing would it be to create a range of healthy, yet super powerful products?’"
Once a friend of hers introduced her to an incredible organic chemist, she began working alongside them to create high-performance yet powerful certified organic skincare, which was precisely how Kora Organics was born.
Below, find everything worth adding to your arsenal of skincare products from Kora Organics.
Noni Glow Face Oil
This face oil has been a favorite of Kerr’s since she was 26. “I feel like it was—and still is—a huge game-changer for my skin," she says. It smooths, brightens, and helps even out texture. It includes noni, rosehip, and sea buckthorn oils, which collectively address blemishes and discoloration. “It’s my holy grail oil that I use religiously morning and night—I can’t go without it,” claims Kerr.
Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask
Kerr dubs this product "the best exfoliation experience" she’s ever had. Combining both physical exfoliants and a detoxifiers in one, this turmeric-based mask feels like an at-home facial in a tube. “I use it every morning in the shower as a scrub, but you can use it as a mask as well when you need a deeper treatment, as it’s like a microdermabrasion scrub," she explains.
Using a peppermint, turmeric, and rosehip seeds, the mask invigorates both your senses and your skin to get you ready to experience your glowiest skin yet. Kerr loves to combine it with the Noni Glow Face Oil for an at-home facial experience that’ll nourish both your skin and spirit.
Turmeric Glow Moisturizer
Kerr recommends using it both morning and night on your face, neck, and décolletage, before applying her Noni Glow Oil. “What I love is how it makes my skin glow so it looks beautiful under makeup but also feels very hydrated and soothed for sleeping," she says.
According to Kerr, this moisturizer is the crème de la crème of face creams: “It’s a super nourishing, brightening, and anti-aging moisturizer all-in-one for all skin types—including breakout prone skin.”
Containing turmeric, licorice extracts, marine microalgae, and a blend of rosehip, desert date, and maracuja oil, it will give your skin a lot of love—without the hefty price tag of a luxurious moisturizer. Plus, it’s created in a beautiful glass jar with refillable pods, so you can help the environment while you use it, too.
Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing OIl
By mixing aloe vera, babassu oil, sunflower seed oil, and silver ear mushroom (a natural form of hyaluronic acid), this cleansing oil melts away makeup while keeping skin hydrated and remaining gentle enough to use around the eyes. “This cleansing oil has become my go-to cleanser for both morning and night and leaves my skin feeling so clean and soft,” explains Kerr. Make sure to shake the product before use to turn it into its lightweight milky texture. “My skin always feels so hydrated after—never tight or stripped.”
Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum
"This serum has helped me so much with my pigmentation," raves Kerr. Its 12 percent vitamin C complex—which contains acerola cherry, citrus peel, and kakadu plum. (The kakadu plum is sourced from Australia and is one of the highest forms of naturally occurring vitamin C). It helps brighten, firm, and keep your skin glowing.
Minty Mineral Hydration Mist
The mist also contains aromatherapy benefits, such as peppermint to uplift and palo santo to calm. Each time you use it, you’ll feel hydrated, refreshed, and ready to tackle whatever task is on hand.
Swirled with aloe vera, microalgae, blue daisy, and seawater, this mist requires just one spritz to feed your skin an extra dose of hydration. “I love to use it throughout the day when I need to refresh my skin—even over makeup,” says Kerr.
Noni Glow Sleeping Mask
Created with silver ear mushroom, coconut milk, and caviar lime extract, this lightweight gel mask will boost hydration, while smoothing and plumping the skin. Just apply it before bed and wake up with super soft, hydrated, and glowing skin. And it’s pillow-proof, so you don’t need to worry about it getting all over your bedding.