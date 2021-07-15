We like to know exactly what’s going onto our skin—which is why Kora Organics has us hooked. The brand strives to be transparent about their formulations and is on a mission to provide customers with healthy skincare products that deliver results.

So how exactly did brand founder and CEO Miranda Kerr do this? When she founded the brand in 2009, she only launched products with ingredients she herself actually wanted to use. “I created Kora Organics because I wasn’t able to find products that were certified organic, natural, cruelty-free, and also delivered the results I wanted,” she says. But that’s not the entire story—or the only reason why Kerr created this line.

Kora Organics Founded: By Miranda Kerr in 2009 Based in: Australia Pricing: $16-$72 Best known for: Organic skincare products that are truly effective. Most popular products: Noni Glow Face Oil, Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask, and Turmeric Glow Moisturizer. Fun fact: All of the brand's products are filtered through rose quartz crystals during the manufacturing process to add a little bit of magic, so that when you're using them you feel that loving energy. Other brands you’ll love: Biossance, Herbivore Botanicals, and Tata Harper.

When Kerr was 16, her mom was diagnosed with cancer in her spleen. From there, Kerr and her family were encouraged to look more into their health and further investigate all the products they were using in their household. Think: beauty staples, cleaning products, and everything in between. “We were shocked to see how potentially carcinogenic and toxic certain ingredients can be that were readily available on the market and seemed safe,” says Kerr.

Then, when she began modeling, she started using many different products for work. “I got to try pretty much everything out there and learned so much about what textures work to really make your skin glow underneath makeup," she explains. From there, she knew she wanted to start her own line: “I thought to myself, ‘How amazing would it be to create a range of healthy, yet super powerful products?’"

Once a friend of hers introduced her to an incredible organic chemist, she began working alongside them to create high-performance yet powerful certified organic skincare, which was precisely how Kora Organics was born.

Below, find everything worth adding to your arsenal of skincare products from Kora Organics.