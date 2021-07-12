Reviewed: Does the Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil Live Up to the Test?

The Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil is a fantastic product—it's fast-absorbing, hydrating, and leaves skin glowing. My skin is dry and sensitive, but this oil didn't break me out, instead simply leaving my complexion softer and more even.

We put the Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Face oils have become increasingly popular over the years for their luxurious feel and ability to soften and hydrate the skin. I have always been skeptical about using oils on my face since I have sensitive skin, but I have been obsessed with how radiant they can make you look with and without makeup. I have used only one face oil that does not cause irritation for me, but it also doesn't check all of the boxes I'm looking for, so I'm still in the market for my favorite.

The Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil claims to nourish and smooth skin while enhancing glow. One of the main ingredients is rosehip oil, which I have had a great experience with in giving my skin a radiant, even finish. Additionally, the product is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no artificial fragrance, so I knew I had to try it to see if this could be my next favorite facial oil. Keep reading for my full review.

Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil Best for: All skin types, especially dry and sensitive skin. Uses: A face oil that works against dullness and uneven texture and tone for a radiant, hydrated glow. Potential allergens: Citronellol, geraniol, and eugenia caryophyllus flower extract. Hero ingredients: Noni, rosehip, pomegranate, and sea buckthorn oils. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $68 About the brand: Kora Organics was founded in 2006 by Miranda Kerr. The international model, mother, and wellness enthusiast wanted to create a brand that inspired people to love their skin inside and out. The brand carries an extensive line of certified organic and natural products that are sold worldwide, many of which have earned awards and dedicated fanbases.

About My Skin: Dry and sensitive

My skin is dry and sensitive, so finding what works well for my skin can be difficult, as I need decent nourishment but can easily have reactions to a new product. I tend to stick to a routine filled with products with little to no fragrance. Face oils are an extra step in my routine that I add a few times a week, and the only one that has worked well with my skin is Drunk Elephant's Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil. I usually mix it with other Drunk Elephant products, and it has helped with hyperpigmentation, but is not as hydrating as I would like it to be. My goal is to find a face oil that will improve the texture and make my skin smooth and hydrated. The Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil is to be used after cleansing and before moisturizing, which is different from my usual routine—I usually mix my face oil with my moisturizer. Regardless, I was excited for the change to see if this product is the miracle face oil I've wanted.

The Feel: Lightweight and smooth

Karla Ayala

Kora Organics's Noni Glow Face Oil is a non-sticky, light formula. The directions state to warm the product with your hands before applying directly to your face, and the product includes a dropper, which is nice because you can easily add a precise amount to your hands or your face. Another way to apply this product is to use a jade roller or gua sha to really massage it into the skin. When applying, it does not feel heavy at all and absorbs quickly.

The Ingredients: Organic and natural

Karla Ayala

Noni Fruit Extract: Noni is a rich source of nutrients such as vitamin C and A. It's known for improving skin tone and elasticity, as well as boosting the skin's natural process of repairing collagen.

Rosehip Oil: Rosehip oil comes from the fruit and seeds of the rose plant. It's filled with antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and retinol, which moisturizes the skin and improves skin texture.

Pomegranate Oil: Pomegranate oil is pressed from the seeds of its namesake fruit. It absorbs quickly and is rich in amino acids and vitamin C, leaving skin radiant and nourished.

Sea Buckthorn Oil: I had never heard of sea buckthorn oil until I used this product, and it turns out I had been missing out. Extracted from the berries, leaves, and seeds of the sea buckthorn plant, this oil has anti-aging and skin healing benefits, thanks to vitamins C and E, omega-7 fatty acids, and carotenoids.

The Results: Soft, radiant skin

Karla Ayala/Design by Cristina Cianci

I first tried the Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil by adding it into my nightly routine. I used the dropper to add two drops onto my hands, warmed it up a bit by rubbing my hands together, and slowly massaged it onto my face. My skin instantly felt moisturized, and I was shocked—I almost didn't even feel the need to add my night cream. The following day, my skin had an increased amount of radiance and felt smoother. I also tried this product in my morning routine before applying makeup, and I found that my foundation had an added subtle glow. After using this product for over a week, I noticed a decrease in redness and an increase in brightness. My skin feels much softer since using this product, and my glow has never been more radiant.

The Value: A good investment

The Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil retails at $68 for 1 oz., which is pretty expensive for a face oil without any particular actives. Nonetheless, the clean ingredients and all of their benefits make this product a good investment. I believe that taking care of your skin is essential, and as an avid makeup-wearer, having a good base to work with allows for an easier and smoother application. Using this face oil has improved my skin in a short period of time. The amount of product will last you a long time, and a little goes a long way, so you won't have to repurchase too frequently. There is also a 0.34-oz. size available for $25, which you can try first before committing to the full version. Overall, I think this is a fantastic face oil that I will continue to use.

Similar Products: You've got options

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Face Oil: This face oil ($72) is derived directly from the pip of the marula fruit, and is filled with antioxidants and omegas 6 and 9 to moisturize and nourish the skin. However, it doesn't hydrate or enhance glow as well as Kora Organics, but it's still a gentle and effective option that may be your preference depending on your skin type.

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil: This face oil from The Ordinary ($10) is a budget-friendly option that works for all skin types. Benefits include reducing the signs of photo-aging and supporting healthy skin, and the cold-pressed process means you're getting maximum effects, so this product offers a lot of bang for your buck.