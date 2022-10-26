6 Cozy Knitwear Looks for Your Favorite Fall Activities

As we enter the fall season, our wishlists are getting full to the brim with wardrobe must-haves. The key item sitting at the top of our list? Comfy, cozy knitwear. From forever sweaters to matching sets, we're more than ready to live in this season’s most desired style. If you've been feeling uninspired as the weather cools down, though, you've come to the right place: Far from a one-stop shop, knitwear is a vast and transformational wardrobe essential. Whether you’re reaching for what to pack on a weekend getaway, keeping it casual with friends, or planning seasonal trips, your favorite knits fit for every occasion.

When properly cared for (and invested in), knitwear is one of the most sustainable purchases you can make for your wardrobe. With the potential to last season after season, we can assure you it's the key closet piece you won’t regret. From chic and minimal to bold and eccentric, there’s a variation that fits everyone’s personal style.

One thing is certain—no matter where you go or what your vibe, our selection of knits will have you covered for this season and many more to come. Keep reading to see six of our favorite cozy knitwear ideas to get you started.

For a Weekend Upstate

Design by Tiana Crispino

Whether you're a city dweller planning a quick escape or enjoying watching the seasons change from your nature-filled small town, cozy knitwear is the ideal choice for a weekend full of autumnal activities. Gigi Hadid’s highly-anticipated brand, Guest In Residence, launched in September 2022 with a mission to bring affordable, high-quality cashmere to as many closets as possible, and the brand truly delivers on its promise. With a wide range of sweaters and cashmere accessories in bold colors, the collection is here to keep us warm from head to toe as temperatures drop. Ideal for a scenic, upstate getaway, we’ll be living in these sets all season long.

The Winery Wind Down

Design by Tiana Crispino

Among the list of favorite seasonal activities is, of course, venturing to our favorite vineyards. When planning a trip to sip on some full-bodied goodness, try transitioning the bralette (one of summer’s go-to styling tweaks) to cooler days, with knit fabrics and a coordinating cardigan for a finished look. You’ll stay warm, stylish, and best yet, have plenty of styling options between your coordinating pieces. We’re big on pairing this look with loose denim that seamlessly sits over your go-to pair of boots.

Fall Beach Escape

Design by Tiana Crispino

Gigi Hadid isn’t the only celebrity-designer hybrid who launched a line this season. Elsa Hosk’s label, Helsa, features the effortless minimalist designs of our dreams, including tons of inspiration from her Scandinavian background. We're all for this chic, creamy cashmere dress to fulfill our coastal autumnal feels.

Knit to the Max(imalist)

Design by Tiana Crispino

From minimalist to maximalist, there’s a knitwear style for everyone, and Ganni has covered every major trend with its cable knit cardigan. Barbiecore? Check. Plazacore? Check. Knitwear? Check. The glam buttons here really level up this cardigan with a modern and fun twist. If you’re feeling bold, we encourage mixing colors and prints for a maxed-out fall ensemble.

Luxe Lounging

Design by Tiana Crispino

Loungewear always wins, right? Olivia von Halle’s designs use the finest natural materials, and this cashmere tracksuit is no exception. As an investment staple, this silk-cashmere set will last you season after season with proper care. Plus, the tracksuit is sold as a set, making your shopping experience that much easier. We love pairing this lounge-worthy look with our favorite oversized scrunch socks and trainers.

Farmer's Market Craftcore

Design by Tiana Crispino

Whoever thought craftcore was limited to an at-home hobby during the era of life at home didn’t know what was coming. The emergence of the trend saw an uptick in homemade designs, crochet, macrame, quilting, and more DIY techniques that are here to stay, whether you enjoy making pieces yourself or simply want to purchase something you love. Whether you’re in the mood to venture to your local farmer’s market, hang at home, or simply be cozy while out and about, there’s no wrong answer when it comes to rocking crochet knits.