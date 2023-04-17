My Oily Hair Stays Fresh For a Week Thanks to This Now-$15 French Dry Shampoo

I hate hair wash day. And it’s not the washing part either—I’ll use any excuse to take an extra long shower with a Taylor Swift Long Live encore performance—it’s what comes next. The toweling, the layers of styling creams and mousses, the air drying or DIY blowout. It’s a process, just for my hair to feel clean and have volume (a perk!), but not style quite as well as I like it. Day two or three hair is my sweet spot: Some overnight curls or a bit of a touchup with heat styling and I’m having a great hair day.

However, I also have an oily scalp and I work out most days of the week. My favorite workouts are outdoor runs and hot yoga, meaning I rarely make it through a day without being drenched in sweat. This balance of wanting hair that looks nice and not required to wash it every other day is where dry shampoo enters the equation.

I have tried many different dry shampoo formulas—mists, aerosols, loose powders—and I have a rotating cast of favorites. Currently, the Klorane Detox Dry Shampoo with Aquatic Mint has been my go-to—I’m on my third bottle of it. Just in time for another restock, it’s 25 percent off starting now for Earth Day.

Klorane

Shop now: Detox Dry Shampoo with Aquatic Mint, $15 (originally $20)

While the Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk is a fan favorite (and I also really like), I prefer Detox. The heavy-duty formula relies on mint and rice starch to absorb oil and sweat and gives me that super-clean hair appearance. Plus, it smells amazing and gives a chilly sensation on the scalp—a bonus for post-workout.

I have fine hair, but a lot of it, and struggle with volume. This never weighs down my strands and gives a nice oomph once my hair gets greasier as the week wears on. Even better: I can really go to town spraying front, back, and underneath layers without a ghostly white cast. It remains clear on dark hair tones too.

To use: I blast my hair with a blow dryer to get rid of moisture, then liberally apply the dry shampoo. I do my skincare routine and start my makeup, before finally rubbing the product in and brushing my hair. I style my hair as desired—typically down on days one to four or a top knot until wash day.

At under $15 (for the duration of the sale through April 23), the dry shampoos are a great deal. Snag your favorite formula while still in stock.

