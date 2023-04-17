My Oily Hair Stays Fresh For a Week Thanks to This Now-$15 French Dry Shampoo

This minty formula, plus the rest of the brand, is 25 percent off this week

By
Shannon Bauer
Shannon Bauer
Shannon Bauer
Shannon M. Bauer is a New York-based beauty and wellness reporter and currently the Senior Commerce Editor for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape. When not on the hunt for the next best mascara, you can find her running in Brooklyn, reading a book, or trying out a new restaurant.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 04/17/23 06:00AM EDT
Klorane Detox Dry Shampoo

I hate hair wash day. And it’s not the washing part either—I’ll use any excuse to take an extra long shower with a Taylor Swift Long Live encore performance—it’s what comes next. The toweling, the layers of styling creams and mousses, the air drying or DIY blowout. It’s a process, just for my hair to feel clean and have volume (a perk!), but not style quite as well as I like it. Day two or three hair is my sweet spot: Some overnight curls or a bit of a touchup with heat styling and I’m having a great hair day. 

However, I also have an oily scalp and I work out most days of the week. My favorite workouts are outdoor runs and hot yoga, meaning I rarely make it through a day without being drenched in sweat. This balance of wanting hair that looks nice and not required to wash it every other day is where dry shampoo enters the equation. 

I have tried many different dry shampoo formulas—mists, aerosols, loose powders—and I have a rotating cast of favorites. Currently, the Klorane Detox Dry Shampoo with Aquatic Mint has been my go-to—I’m on my third bottle of it. Just in time for another restock, it’s 25 percent off starting now for Earth Day.

DETOX DRY SHAMPOO WITH AQUATIC MINT

Klorane

Shop now: Detox Dry Shampoo with Aquatic Mint, $15 (originally $20)

While the Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk is a fan favorite (and I also really like), I prefer Detox. The heavy-duty formula relies on mint and rice starch to absorb oil and sweat and gives me that super-clean hair appearance. Plus, it smells amazing and gives a chilly sensation on the scalp—a bonus for post-workout. 

I have fine hair, but a lot of it, and struggle with volume. This never weighs down my strands and gives a nice oomph once my hair gets greasier as the week wears on. Even better: I can really go to town spraying front, back, and underneath layers without a ghostly white cast. It remains clear on dark hair tones too.

To use: I blast my hair with a blow dryer to get rid of moisture, then liberally apply the dry shampoo. I do my skincare routine and start my makeup, before finally rubbing the product in and brushing my hair. I style my hair as desired—typically down on days one to four or a top knot until wash day. 

At under $15 (for the duration of the sale through April 23), the dry shampoos are a great deal. Snag your favorite formula while still in stock. 

