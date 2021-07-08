Mascaras are hard to get right with natural ingredients, but Kjaer Weis's Lengthening Mascara is a clean, conditioning formula that darkens, lengthens, and leaves lashes clump-free. While it does have a tendency to transfer, the blend of certified organic ingredients promotes healthy lashes, and the refillable packaging cuts out waste.

Considering the state of our planet and the fact that many people wear mascara every day, a refillable formula seems like a no-brainer to save on packaging. It's even better if the formula uses eco-friendly ingredients, but it can be hard to find a natural formula that applies well, doesn't clump, and lasts all day. Enter the Kjaer Weis Lengthening Mascara: not only does this sleek stick have refills, it’s also free from any nasty ingredients, and is completely clump-free. I put it to the test and was overall impressed with the formula, though there was one drawback. Read on to learn all about my experience in my full review.

Kjaer Weis Lengthening Mascara

About My Lashes: Long and thick

I look after my lashes. I’m careful not to poke or pull when I’m cleaning my face and I go through phases of dedication to using Revitalash, which, by the way, works unbelievably well at making your lashes grow longer. My eyes water just thinking about wearing mascara through the humid smog of the city, so most of the time, I go mascara-free. Because of this, it’s important for me to use formulas that are easy and most vitally, clump-free. A fuss-free wand that does what it says on the tin, which I can carefully comb through my lashes without any casualties or losses, is also key. I also look for a formula that can condition, define, and densify my lashes—altogether a tall order, so I appreciate when I find one that works.

How to Apply: Wiggle and swipe

When applying the Kjaer Weis Lengthening Mascara, I’d advise getting the brush as close to the base of your lashes as possible, then giving it a little wiggle before brushing it upward, coating each lash from root to tip. It’s definitely buildable and, thankfully, doesn’t clump despite the fact that I packed on the layers, so would be great for those after an overly dramatic look. Finally, precise application is key. If you get any on your eyes, it's a laborious process to get off, so take care—you won't want to apply this one in the backseat.

The Results: A seamless finish

Gabrielle Dyer/Design by Cristina Cianci

Someone once told me that mascara is one of the hardest makeup products to produce naturally. At the time, I remember it totally made sense to me—no one adds a plethora of preservatives and other potentially harmful ingredients into a product you’re putting near your eyes day in and day out for nothing. The clever people over at Kjaer Weis clearly never got the memo, because you’d never guess this formula was green.

You can’t deny that Kjaer Weis has put considerable thought into the Lengthening Mascara. Everything from the sleek silver casing to the cleverly designed suction tube that deposits just enough product to ensure no clumps or waste, works in brilliant tandem. My only complaint is that it does smudge and transfers easily, likely due to the fact that the formula contains a blend of natural waxes and plant-based ingredients.

While I have no doubt that these are doing an amazing job at nourishing my lashes, it feels like the formula is never fully dry. Because of this, I wouldn’t recommend applying it on your bottom lashes, and you should be mindful of wearing it in the heat, as it could smudge before you know it.

The Value: Pricey, but a premium formula

As far as mascaras go, the Kjaer Weis Lengthening Mascara is definitely on the more expensive side. The retail price is $30, but I was sent the refill, which comes in at a slightly more cost-effective $24. It’s true when they say you get what you pay for, though. The mascara looks luxe and feels weighty, and the lack of chemicals, pleasant smell, and clean ingredients do make me feel like it’s somehow worth it.

