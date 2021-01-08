My Long Hair Took Forever to Dry, But These Towel Scrunchies Changed Everything

Kitsch's Microfiber Towel Scrunchies keep wet hair up and out of the way, but they're not a replacement for a towel or hair dryer.

I have fairly thick hair that falls somewhere around the middle of my back, and honestly, it's a total pain to deal with when it's wet. It drips, it gets in the way, and wrapping it in a bulky towel can be cumbersome, too. For this reason, I jumped at the chance to try a more manageable (and chicer) solution: Kitsch's Microfiber Towel Scrunchies. Designed to hold and help dry wet hair as you go through the rest of your routine, using them is as easy as throwing your hair up into a top knot.

I tested out Kitsch's Microfiber Towel Scrunchies to see if they were worth adding to my hair care routine—and maybe yours, too. Read on for my full review.

Kitsch Microfiber Towel Scrunchies Best for: All hair types Uses: Drying and styling hair Price: $18 About the Brand: Kitsch is a female-founded brand that offers high-quality hair and beauty products.

About My Hair: Long and medium-thickness

My hair is down to my mid-back, mostly straight, and around medium thickness. I shower at night, and while I try to avoid blow-drying and heat styling too often, my hair seems to take forever to dry and can be too uncomfortable on chilly nights.

Usually, I’ll wrap my hair in a towel right after a shower, but that can be too bulky and get in the way of whatever else I happen to be doing. So instead of the usual towel, I turned to the Kitsch scrunchies to contain my wet hair.

The Feel: Soft and easy to wear

The Kitsch Microfiber Towel Scrunchies are made of a really soft microfiber fabric that's gentle on the hair and absorbent, too. Most days, I didn't apply any product to my hair, so after squeezing out excess water, I put my hair in a top knot using the scrunchie. I was able to put it around my hair twice and it felt secure and comfortable. It never slipped out or pulled at any hair.

The Results: Not quite dry hair

After an hour or so, I took my scrunchie out. Despite my hope that it would dry my hair completely, it’s pretty clear that it won’t be able to do that (at least not for hair that's as long as mine). My hair was drier, though, and it gave me enough of a head start to begin blow-drying my hair.

I did have one issue with these scrunchies: how long they take to dry. When I pulled my scrunchie out of my hair, it was wet and remained damp for more than 12 hours. I wish the material dried more quickly so that I could leave it in my hair and let everything dry completely. Still, I found the scrunchies were useful at keeping my wet hair off my clothes and to prevent it from dripping.

Unlike a hair elastic or even other scrunchies, this one sops up more water and the large size keeps everything controlled.

I think the Kitsch Scrunchies would be especially useful after a swim when you don’t want to leave the beach or pool with a towel on your head but still want to get your hair out of the way.

The Value: It's worth it

The scrunchies are priced at around $18 for a package of two. This is more expensive than a typical scrunchie but its large size and soft fabric helps make the price more worth it—I know none of the cheaper scrunchies I own would be able to keep my wet hair out of the way as well as this one. It’s definitely not a necessary purchase, but it can be worth it if dealing with your wet hair after a shower or swim is annoying.

Kitsch Microfiber Towel Scrunchies vs. Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel

If scrunchies don't do it for you, maybe Kitsch’s Microfiber Hair Towel will. It’s made of the same material and available in the same fun prints and colors. At $23, it’s a little more expensive, but the larger fabric size sops up more wetness and can be a good alternative for those who can’t—or don’t want to!—use a scrunchie. It’s sleek and cute enough that you might even consider wearing it home from the pool.