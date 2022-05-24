The Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner and Lash Kit is an affordable set that makes applying false lashes so easy. Tiny magnets latch on to the eyeliner and stay in place for hours, and the eyeliner itself doesn’t smudge at all. Overall, this wallet-friendly set is totally worth the price—and made me a fan of magnetic lashes.

Recently, I've gotten into wearing false lashes. I used to reserve them just for special occasions, but now, I wear them just about anywhere and everywhere, depending on my makeup look.

I’ve heard tons of great—and not-so-great—things about magnetic lashes, so when I received a sample of the Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit, I was happy to test them out. With a magnetized liner and lash strips that have teeny-tiny magnets on the band, I was curious to see if this set could take my love for lashes to the next level. Keep reading to see how it worked out.

Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner and Lash Kit Best for: Anyone who loves false lashes. Uses: A magnetic eyeliner-and-lashes set that adds lasting drama and volume to eyes. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEG-60. Potential allergens: Citric acid Price: $17 About the brand: In 1989, founders John Chang, Sung Yong Chang, and Won Shik Kang started Kiss as a nail care brand to help consumers achieve salon-like results at home. Kiss has since grown into a global beauty brand, with affordable, high-quality products across nail care, cosmetics, lashes, and haircare.

About My Lashes: Medium length and density

I’d consider my eyes to be almond-shaped with lashes that aren't too thin or too thick, but my lashes aren’t really noticeable unless, of course, I’m wearing mascara. I normally use volumizing and separating mascaras, as those types of formulas bring my eyelashes to life. The Ardell Wispies Clusters 600 lashes are my go-to pair for a more natural look, and for drama, I’m always trying different styles.

I've tried magnetic extensions that sandwiched my natural lashes between two strips of falsies, and after a handful of unsuccessful attempts, I tossed them out. I hoped that my experience with the Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner and Lash Kit would be different.

How to Apply: Put on the liner, then place lashes directly on top

Khera Alexander

The directions for this eyeliner and lashes combo are easy to follow. Kiss breaks the directions down into two steps: First, apply the liner along the lash line and wait for it to dry; then, place the lashes right onto the eyeliner. The brand also suggests applying two or three layers of the liner for extra hold.

Putting the eyeliner on was easy enough, but my first application was a little messy. The watery formula can make for a smooth application, but if you don’t have a steady hand or find the eyeliner transfers to your fingers or lashes, you might find yourself having to clean it up. I had to use a cotton swab and a bit of micellar water to clean up dots of eyeliner near my brow bone—I have no idea how it ended up there, but nevertheless, it was easy to clean up.

Once my winged eyeliner was dry, I used my index finger and thumb to wiggle the lash back and forth on my lash line until I found a comfortable placement. Once applied, the lashes felt a bit heavy on my eyes because of the five little magnets on the lash band. After about 20 minutes, the heaviness disappeared entirely, and the lashes felt pretty comfortable.

The Results: Dramatic, fluttery, and locked in place

Khera Alexander/Design by Tiana Crispino

My results were great—I was happy with how the eyeliner wore and how the lashes looked on me. At first, I was a little unsure of how the Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner and Lash Kit would stay on, but once they were in the right position, they clasped onto the eyeliner and didn't budge. I used a style called Tempt, and it had the right amount of volume, wispiness, and drama without overwhelming my eyes.

The eyeliner was totally opaque and didn’t smudge at all, and I was able to wear these lashes for several hours each time without any issues. I’d love to see an improvement made to the formula, though. In my opinion, it's too watery. If the formula was slightly thicker, it would be less messy and eyeliner novices (or those with shaky hands) would find it easier to use. Formula aside, this kit provides serious value and longevity, and I was really impressed.

The Value: Incredibly well-priced

I think $17 is appropriate for the Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner and Lash Kit. Not only do you get a pair of lashes, but you also have a 0.17-oz. bottle of liquid eyeliner that, essentially, does the same job as lash glue. If you were purchasing these products separately, there’s a good chance you’d spend more than $17 for both items. With good care, you could get just as many uses out of these lashes as with a higher-end line, and for several dollars less. While I found this set to be well worth it, you may not find it as valuable if you prefer to avoid wearing eyeliner, as it’s more challenging to wear these lashes without it.



Similar Products: You've got options

Ardell Magnetic Liner & Lash Kit: Similar in terms of price, the Ardell Magnetic Liner & Lash Kit ($17) is another budget-friendly option to check out. Based on personal experience, these are more difficult to use. If you’ve read this far, you know that it was really easy to use the Kiss kit, but if you're a fan of Ardell's lashes or are looking to compare options for yourself, these could be worth a try.

Glamnetic Magnetic Pre-Built Kits: If you want to find an amazing lash kit and are ready to invest, Glamnetic's Pre-Built Kits ($60-$120) can suit any preference or makeup look. With each set containing at least two reusable lashes and an eyeliner, this brand's offerings will make your eyes pop. The brand has individual falsies and liners available for purchase, too.