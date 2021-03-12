Kirsty Godso on the $15 Product That Keeps Her Skin Glowing

The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

Kirsty Godso is the epitome of fitness goals—just scroll through her Instagram feed for proof. The Nike Master Trainer serves up daily inspiration in the form of her easy-to-follow, no-equipment workouts (the gym? never heard of her), plus plenty of stylish snaps to inspire your beauty game.

Godso recently partnered with Revlon for the brand's ColorStay Founndation, and we had a chance to speak to the trainer herself via Zoom. Godso was, in a word, incredibly chill. Calling in from sunny L.A., the sunny-haired fitness influencer discussed her coffee obsession, morning routine, and trick for keeping caffeine cravings away. Plus, she let us in on your affordable glowing skin secret and the underrated wellness practice she thinks everyone should add to their day. And yes, we also ask about her hair.

For more on Kirsty’s wellness and beauty routines and how she gets that post-workout glow without the workout, keep reading.

The One Thing That Keeps You Motivated

"Morning routine. I know that's a weird answer, but if my morning isn't right, it really jeopardizes my whole day. I'm addicted to caffeine, so I really try and set some boundaries. I gotta wake up and make sure I drink water first. I'll try and pace my morning out—there are a few things that have to happen before I slam a coffee down my system and get into a workout. If it's a morning where I'm not racing straight into training someone on Zoom, I get up, I drink some water, or I'll try to use a facial roller on my face. I have this one from Revlon that I like. Then I’ll stretch and I will launch into a workout. By that point, I have forgotten about that coffee that I was dreaming about.

It's just a different entrance into the day. My organs are hydrated, my face feels a little less puffy than when I woke up and my body's ready to move. Sometimes you don't have time to work out straightaway in the morning, but you always have time—at least about 10 minutes—for stretching. It's a game-changer. I hate stretching, I completely understand that people think it's boring, but the reality is, it is very necessary, especially with the sitting that we do.

If you live in New York, we had commutes where there would be CitiBiking or carrying bags that are way too heavy and whatnot. Stretching in the morning really just helped set my breathing for the day. It's little things like that that we don't think about that have a dramatic trajectory for your energy. We all know if you're shortchanging your oxygen flow, one, when you're working out, you're not going to use your core properly and as efficiently. Two, you are just going to get more stressed during the day. If we want to go down the route it can make you look a lot puffier. It's just finding simple anchor points in the morning and little wins that I can set in place to make sure that the day is gonna go as smooth as possible. It might sound silly but like, for me it makes a huge difference."

Revlon Cool & Depuff Jade Stone Facial Roller $10 Shop

The One Thing You Do For Self-Care

"I walk. I can't meditate, so for me to walk with either just music on or a podcast on is a huge self-care moment for me. Everything is so noisy all the time in the sense of energy noise—you're always dealing with other people, whether that be colleagues, whether it be friends, relationship. You’re always taking about all this other stuff that's coming at you and fielding it. I think that's an amazing and beautiful part of life. If I just go on a walk, especially now that I moved out to L.A., I can go up in the hills a little bit or just be in nature a little bit more—self-care wise that completely chills me out.

Even if I have my phone on me for a podcast or music I'm not staring at it. [I’m] soaking in trees and looking at birds and plants. Sometimes things get too overwhelming and it's not a surprise when we're sitting there staring at screens all day. It'd be lovely to do yoga or something like that at home but I don't want to look at another screen. That's something that I love so much about New York too, is that you walk a lot.

I'm a bit of like a geek in the sense that I'm always loving to learn and I listen to a lot of dense training podcasts. Whether it be physical fitness, whether it be about nutrition, whether it be linking to mindset and that might be with different coaches. The Nike Trained podcast, they do a really good roundup of different people that they interview on the air, from athletes to specialists. If I want more of just an anything podcast and to learn about different genres or different people, my good friend Liv Perez has the Friend of a Friend podcast which I really enjoy. Podcasts are a nice way to soak in information, it also feels a little bit social."

The One Thing You Always Do After a Workout

"Post-workout, it’s putting in little moments of routine. Especially after run—I don't love running, I think a lot of people relate to me when I say that. I don't love running but I'll do it because gyms haven't been open. Taking that moment to say,‘Okay, what does my body need?’ and taking time to stretch and at least I'm going to stretch out my hips, my quads, my hamstrings and it makes such a big difference. I love to foam roll. It feels so intoxicating to stretch. I feel like we should all own the architecture of our body, every little piece of it. Sometimes, you get so used to being sore or tight, you forget that it's actually possible to wake up and [say] ‘Oh, I actually feel pretty good.’"

Nike Yoga Mat $120 Shop

The One Product You Use To Keep Your Hair Healthy

"Since I moved to L.A., using a bit of hair oil has been a game-changer to keep my hair healthy because it's so dry out here. I love having long hair. I think that stems from [when] I was a super tomboy growing up and I had really short hair all of the time and now I'm always like forever long. I have to tie my hair off—it's usually in a high pony so it's out of the way. If I'm doing yoga or Pilates, I try to whip it into a bun so I'm not always rolling and lying on my ponytail. It’s less about like style and more about what's functional. There's nothing worse than when you're foam rolling and you roll over your hair and you rip chunks of your hair out. "

Crown Affair The Oil $40 Shop

The One Product That Keeps Your Skin Glowing

"I love glowy skin. Who doesn’t? I really, really love glowy skin. I love to use face oil—that's like one of my favorite things—and then I'll use the Revlon Colorstay Foundation ($14). It’s so glowy, you barely need to use anything, which I like. I was anti-foundation for a long time—Ijust never used it because I don't want too much on my skin, especially when I'm always in the gym or I'm working out.

I'm fortunate that my skin is good, but I have dark circles under my eyes. You want that little bit of coverage and confidence. I think a lot of foundations you just lose your glow, they just get too matte. So using a few drops of my face oil underneath and then using the Revlon Colorstay foundation— I was actually quite shocked at the glow. It was super breathable for when I was working out. I can just use a tiny bit and this is perfect"

Revlon Colorstay Foundation $14 Shop

The One Beauty Product You Have To Have

"An eye brow brush and I would say a highlighter, I actually really like Revlon’s SkinLights Prismatic Highlighter ($12), that one's been really great. I'll like double up sometimes just do a little bit like up on my cheekbones, a little bit on my eyebrow bone."

Revlon SkinLights Prismatic Highlighter $12 Shop

The One Thing You Eat For an Energy Boost

"I'll put a scoop of chocolate protein powder—you can shake it up in a shaker if you don't want to make a smoothie. If I want energy, I'll put it in half a frozen banana so it gets an ice-creamy texture. Then a bit of ice, half a can of cold brew or you can get an espresso shot, and then a scoop of protein and blend it up. It's just a perfect, very minimal ingredient good smoothie. You're going to get energy from the banana, you're going to get support from the protein, and then you're going to get that hit of caffeine from the coffee.

You can put in a dash of cinnamon and a teaspoon of almond butter, but you can keep it simple. That's always a good go-to me, and it's fast. When we're dealing with nutrition it's a fine line. You don't want to cut out too much stuff. You just really want to make sure you're eating foods that are going to give you the right support that you need and understanding when you need fats when you need carbs, what type of carbs, so your body can use it."