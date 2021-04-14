The Kipozi K-139 Black Hair Straightener has wide plates that are great for straightening and smoothing thick hair. Without compromising natural volume or shine, this iron has all the basics needed to make your hair straighter.

We put the Kipozi K-139 Black Hair Straightener to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I had never heard of the brand Kipozi prior to trying their K-139 Hair Straightener, which by the way, has some serious hype in their Amazon reviews. Flat irons are one of my favorite hair tools, so I was excited to see what the craze for this iron was all about. I noticed it had wider plates than what I was used to using, which I figured would minimize the time spent styling my hair.

Keep reading to discover what I learned about testing the Kipozi K-139 Hair Straightener.

Kipozi K-139 Black Hair Straightener Best for: Thick hair types Uses: Straightens hair Price: $37 About the brand: Kipozi is an Asian company that was founded in 2016. The brand got its start on Amazon, offering affordable hot tools for all hair types, and hasn’t looked back since.

About My Hair: Waves on waves and deceivingly thick

My hair is very wavy and even though it’s been thinning out a lot since having a baby, it’s still surprisingly thick. I always use a smoothing conditioner (I like this one from Virtue) to help me tame my frizz because I like to air dry my hair, without brushing and see my natural texture come out on its own. Some days it’s wilder than others.

I prefer relying on a flat iron as my hot tool of choice because even if I’m throwing my hair up into a top knot, it’s nice to smooth out all the baby hairs and face-framing wisps that inevitably fall throughout the day. I’m used to using the GHD platinum+ styler. The plates on the GHD are smaller than the Kipozi, and the technology is much more advanced. (I press the power button and that’s all that’s required—it does everything else on its own.) But I was curious to see if I could get similar results, quicker results even, with a few extra buttons and a wider set of plates.

Design: A generic iron

I wouldn’t have picked this iron out based on its looks alone. In all honesty, I would have categorized it as a cheap, generic iron and looked the other way. While it may not be cute in appearance, it has all the design features you would hope for at this price point to make it user-friendly: digital temperature control that’s easy to read, obvious power switch, swivel cord, hinge lock, and automatic turn off.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

How to Use: It’s pretty straightforward

Everything on this iron is manual but really easy to use. You turn it on, select your heat setting on the digital dial, and let it do its thing. I took roughly 1.5” to 2” subsections through the iron at a time. I started at 350 but eventually cranked it up to 370 because I was going over the same section too many times. The higher temp proved to be much more effective.

This iron is great for doing one job and that’s straightening the hair, one large section at a time.

It isn’t, however, the flat iron for you if you’re hoping for more versatility. Because the plates are wider, turning the iron to create curls or angling back and forth for flat iron waves doesn’t really turn out as smoothly as it does when using smaller plated irons. You can still do “s” waves with this Kipzoi, but I would suggest keeping your subsections to 1” so you can still get some contrast and movement in the hair. If you take larger subsections for this, you’ll get a few big one-directional waves in your hair, and that’s not typically the desired outcome.

If you use this iron, or any iron, at its highest heat setting every day, your hair will experience some damage. For best practice, use a heat protectant before use and try to keep your heat down to the lowest temperature possible without compromising your results. For me, 390 was the sweet spot, and I try to iron my hair one to two times a week at most.

The Results: A very natural look

I was a huge fan of getting to take larger sections of hair. My time didn’t speed up as much as I’d hoped, but somehow I felt like I was doing less work.

What impressed me the most was that my hair straightened without losing its natural volume and body.

I thought it almost looked like I gave myself a quick blowout (without the frilly, curled ends that I hate getting from a salon blowout). My hair didn’t frizz up at all. My hair was smooth and straight, but not stick straight, which I actually really love. Some flat irons can get my hair stick straight, but I’m not a fan of that look because it’s so unnatural, and you can tell I took a flat iron to it. I prefer results like the ones I got from using the Kipozi K-139 Hair Straightener. My ends looked pretty healthy considering they need a trim. When using other flat irons, sometimes it makes my ends look really frayed but that didn’t happen with the Kipozi. My hair was straightened, but not so flat that it felt lifeless.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

The Value: On point

This flat iron retails for around $38. I think what you get from this iron for its price point is pretty spot on. If there was more versatility to this iron, I would have given it a higher rating. Generally speaking, I think any flat iron with wide plates is going to perform best one-dimensionally. Overall, the Kipozi iron was pretty straightforward to use, and I was happy with the results.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

Similar Products: Similar options available

HSI Glider Original Ceramic Flat Iron Hair Straightener ($100): Another flat iron I recently tested was the HSI Glider Original Ceramic Flat Iron Hair Straightener, and I’d say the results from using the Kipozi are far superior. My hair looked and felt so much healthier and smoother with the Kipozi. The iron itself feels lighter to use both in grip and weight and on the hair. The HSI iron retails for $100 but you can find it on sale for around $45 to $50.