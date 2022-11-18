Kim Kardashian Has Some Skincare Regrets

What I Put On My Face All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip, but at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.

Kim Kardashian is so instantly recognizable that it almost feels silly to introduce her. The reality-TV icon, aspiring lawyer, Balenciaga muse, mogul, and mother has a lot going on—and a lot going for her. But perhaps her one true legacy will be her monumental impact on the beauty industry—drag queens may have been contouring since before she was born, but Kardashian is the reason the technique became a full-on phenomenon.

So it only makes sense that her latest venture was re-working her skincare line (formerly KKW Beauty) to be on par with her reputation. SKKN BY KIM features a range of nine of Kardashian's essential products, packaged in her signature palette of neutrals and stone-like textures. It's since expanded to include minimalist "home accessories" like tissue boxes and wastebaskets and is currently hosting its first-ever pop-up shop at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles through the holidays.

To celebrate, we caught up with Kardashian and got the rundown of her skincare routine. Ahead, read about the best skin advice she's ever gotten, the ingredients she's obsessed with, and the product she wished she started using in her twenties.



About Her Skin

I have psoriasis. It was triggered when I was 25. I try to avoid flare-ups by making sure I’m taking the best care of my skin from the inside out, by living a healthy lifestyle and eating plant-based as much as possible. It’s part of the reason that skincare is such a vital part of my self-care routine.

How She Got Into Skincare

I’ve always had a passion for skincare and makeup, but my psoriasis diagnosis really inspired me to learn more about my skin and the best ways to take care of it. I’ve had the incredible opportunity to learn from some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years, and I created Skkn by Kim because I wanted to share what I’ve learned to help bridge the gap between these experts and people at home seeking high-quality skincare solutions.

Her Morning Versus Nighttime Routine

I use my Skkn by Kim nine-step system for my skincare routine. I really created it to be true to exactly what I use. There are small changes between my morning and nighttime skincare routines–for example, we have two Vitamin C products in the line, the Oil Drops ($95) and the Vitamin C8 Serum ($90). I prefer to use the Oil Drops during the day, as they’re developed with a highly stable, active form of Vitamin C, which evens out the complexion while giving the glow of a lifetime. I mix a pump in with our Face Cream ($85) for a really radiant look.

I’ll use the Vitamin C8 Serum at night. It’s infused with 9% ethyl ascorbic acid, a water-soluble, stable vitamin C derivative known for its long-lasting results, and it's clinically proven to diminish the appearance of pigmentations, wrinkles, and fine lines. For my nighttime routine, I’ll also use the Face Cream, but mixed with our Night Oil ($95), which helps hydrate skin overnight, so I wake up with really supple, smooth skin.

The Skincare Step She Never Skips

I try to never really skip any parts of my skincare routine—it’s such an important part of my self-care routine—but cleansing my face is something I always make sure to do before applying the rest of my products. Our Cleanser ($43) is so gentle and doesn’t strip skin, and it delivers a water bank effect by retaining moisture in the upper skin layer with the help of an ultra-high dosage of glycerin. I do a few pumps mixed with a bit of water to make a creamy foam.

How Her Routine Changed Over Time

My routine has definitely changed since I’ve become a mom. It’s actually funny, I’ve really pared down my makeup routine, but I think my skincare routine has gotten longer! The older I get, the more I find I need to put into it, especially at nighttime. I find that’s the most important time to do my full regimen. I also wish I had started using an eye cream earlier—it will save you later in life!

The Product That Makes the Biggest Difference

I also wish I had started using a toner earlier in life. I used to think toners were just water on your face, but I’ve realized they really help balance out your skin and even out your skin tone. I love our skin-renewing Toner ($45). It uses fruit enzymes and AHAs to achieve double exfoliation and witch hazel water to calm skin, and it helps reduce the appearance of pores while enhancing skin's texture.

The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Received

That skincare isn’t just for your face! I always go down to my chest. Another great piece of advice is that the best skincare routine is one you’ll actually do every day. While I find my nine-step skincare routine necessary, I know there are people who may think it is overwhelming.

Her Skincare Pet Peeve

My biggest skincare pet peeve is when I get a breakout!

Her Most-Used Product

I love our Exfoliator ($55)–it’s so powerful yet gentle at the same time. I use it about twice a week after my Cleanser. I used to not understand the value of a scrub, but exfoliating your face is so important, and our Exfoliator has both mechanical and enzymatic exfoliators to help remove dead skin cells and promote skin resurfacing.

The Ingredient That's Been in Her Routine the Longest

Hyaluronic acid has made such a difference in my skin. I started using it a few years ago, and it plumped up my skin and kept it hydrated. When I created our Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($90), I wanted it to be like a drink of water for the skin. It’s formulated with multi-molecular weights of hyaluronic acid–the low molecular weight delivers below-the-surface hydration, while the high molecular weight delivers immediate hydration to the surface of the skin. It delivers long-lasting moisture while reducing the appearance of fine lines.

