Kim Kardashian Brought Back Her Mid-Aughts Face-Framing Bangs

From her icy platinum bob to signature black waves, Kim Kardashian has been a hair icon since she hit the public eye. On February 8, Kardashian added another look to her hair repertoire at the opening of her Skims pop in Century City Mall: face-framing bangs, similar to the ones she wore as a party girl in the mid-aughts.



Kardashian shared a suite of photos and videos while getting ready for the opening, wearing various Skims pieces, including a white two-piece set, a white sleeveless body suit, and a black two-piece set. She accessorized all three outfits with virtually nothing, which meant that all the focus was on the most shocking detail: her overgrown curtain bangs that blend into her long, hip-length hair. For the actual event, Kim wore the same hairstyle and paired the look with a hot pink two-piece Skims set and a matching jacket, black leather boots, and a chunky diamond necklace.



This isn't the first time Kardashian wore bangs in recent history: Back in August 2022, the star co-signed the side part trend, debuting a deep side part and with a long, chin-length side bang. Then, in late September 2022, Kardashian appeared at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show wearing a platinum blonde Pamela Anderson-inspired updo with long curtain bangs. However, she wore both styles when she was blonde, so we just had a feeling the bangs wouldn't last forever.

Flash forward to today, though, and Kardashian is taking notes from herself, and the looks she used to wear in the mid-to-late aughts, which included her dark hair parted down the middle either in waves or pin-straight, along with full and long bangs wisping out into the rest of her hair.



Getty Images

Curtain bangs have been having a moment for a while now, as they offer the same face-framing benefits as blunt or Birkin bangs, but they're much easier to style and grow out. However, Kim's bangs still feel a little different from a classic curtain—yes, they have the same easy going quality as curtain bangs, but they're far sleeker and less voluminous than the bangs we've been seeing all over TikTok. The sleekness gives her a bit more versatility, allowing her to wear them slightly covering her forehead, or pushed to the sides to let her face peer through.

Whether she meant to wear a throwback hairstyle or not, Kardashian is still so on trend. Our bet is she plays homage to this look in another 15 years.