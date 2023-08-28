Kim Kardashian Just Put Her Own Twist on Hepburn Bangs

Getting bangs is a right of passage. Everyone has either thought about making the chop, gone through with it, or even tried a few different bangs on for size. Celebs are no exception. Sydney Sweeney has given curtain bangs a go. Bella Hadid made “Beetlejuice” bangs a thing, and Nicola Peltz Beckham tried out Birkin bangs. And let's not forget that Rihanna brought back the Y2K blunt bang. Even TikTok has embraced a few styles, including the “McDonald’s bangs” trend, which is more stylish than it sounds.



Most recently, Kim Kardashian tried her hand at a brand new bang style after doing ‘90s blunt bangs and face-framing Y2K bangs earlier this year. While attending a party for her childhood friend Zoe Winkler Reinis’s organization This Is About Humanity in Los Angeles, Kardashian debuted an experimental hair look: a sleek, slicked-back, blunt-fringe-curtain bang combo and low ponytail.



In detail, the bangs were expertly cut to right above the arch of her brows. The rest of her dark black hair was slicked back into a low pony. The look brings to mind a few bang trends, including Audrey Hepburn-inspired bangs, baby curtain bangs, and just plain baby bangs.



Audrey Hepburn bangs—inspired by the actress who also invented the little black dress—are “short length around the mid-forehead, a straight but slightly textured line, gently swept to one side,” Adam Livermore, Oribe Global Artist, previously told Byrdie.



@kimkardashian / Instagram

The textured line and length are straight from the Roman Holiday beauty icon, but Kardashian updated the look with piecey styling, à la Alexa Demie’s or Taylor Russell.



As mentioned, Kardashian wore her sleek bangs with an equally sleek little black dress. An Alaïa design, the dress included a waistband harness detail, a turtleneck, and long sleeves. She added a thick gold Chanel logo chain that looped around her neck multiple times, a small Chanel purse, and pointy black heels to finish off the ensemble. The Skims founder went simple on glam with just a pinky-nude lip, some blush, and a soft complexion.

