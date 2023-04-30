All of Kim Kardashian’s Internet-Breaking Met Gala Looks: A Retrospective

01 of 09

In America: An Anthology of Fashion (2022)

Kim broke the internet in 2022 when she arrived in a glamorous—and historical—dress. Kim famously (or infamously) wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic Jean Louis dress, the exact one Monroe wore in 1962 when she serenaded John F. Kennedy with a sultry version of Happy Birthday" for his 45th birthday. The dress features six thousand crystals and was one of—if not the—first nude illusion dresses.

Kim accessorized and finished the look with an ivory fur coat, diamond jewelry, and a slicked-back platinum bun. The famous dress was custom designed for Monroe by Jean Louis and sketched by 22-year-old Bob Mackie. Monroe initially purchased it for $1,400, but it was later sold at auction in 1999 for $1.2 million and then purchased by Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum for $4.8 million in 2006. Kim did not pay to wear the dress, nor was she paid to wear it, but she made a donation on behalf of the company to two Orlando-based organizations.