Hold the Phone: Kim Kardashian Has a Blunt '90s Bob Now

While other celebrities play with new hairstyles a la bold colors or sculptural styles, Kim Kardashian is all about the cut. For the past few years, she hasn't strayed too far from a platinum blonde or a jet-black color. However, she has tried every haircut imaginable, from mid-aughts bangs to a Pamela Anderson updo. Now, Kardashian has a chin-grazing '90s bob.

On July 27, Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to show off new Skims pieces, including black low-waisted lounge pants, a black corset top, and a black square-neck sports bra. She paired the looks with "quiet luxury" beauty staples, like a muted pink naked manicure and a soft-matte latte makeup look. In the stories, Kardashian says the new Skim pieces are "super cute—just like my new haircut."

Kardashian has worn short hair before—in fact, almost exactly a year ago, the mogul debuted a platinum blonde lob—but her new '90s bob might be the shortest hair we've seen on the star. Her jet-black hair is parted down the middle and features blunt Anna Wintour-like edges that flip inward ever so slightly. There aren't any layers, bangs, or frills—just a sleek finish throughout.

2023 began as the year of the bob, with stars like Hailey Bieber and Kardashian's sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, most notably nosediving into the short hairstyle. Though there has been an uptick in styles like Aaliyah bangs and '90s curls, they've simply run parallel to timeless blunt bobs like Kim's.

Kardashian's '90s bob is essentially a sleek version of the extreme bob that popped up at the beginning of this year. "I would describe the extreme bob as a jawline grazing cut that can be worn sleek or textured/curly with a bit of natural frizz," hairstylist and MUAHS lifetime achievement award recipient Josée Normand previously told Byrdie. To achieve a similar cut to Kardashian's, your best bet is to bring along an inspirational photo or two (…or three) of people with similar hair texture and density as your own.

And don't be afraid to customize this cut: "You can add bangs if you want to highlight your facial features or disguise a larger forehead or help you look younger by covering wrinkles," Normand says. "You can add in layers if you want your hair to appear thicker or if you have curly hair and need more shape."

All in all, we'll be keeping an eye on Kardashian's Instagram to see how she styles her new edgy bob. We know she'll continue to serve us tons of hair inspo.