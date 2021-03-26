Here's Your Complete Guide to the Best Products From KimChi Chic Beauty

It's no secret that drag queens are notorious for being some of the most talented in the game regarding makeup artistry and transformation. If you've ever attended a drag show, you've witnessed just how incredible the makeup can be—let alone the performances. So when famous drag queen Kim Chi launched a makeup line, we needed to get all the details stat.

Kim Chi is no stranger to knowing practically everything there is to know about the topic. A talented performer, Kim Chi felt frustrated with the makeup kit options for drag performances yet didn't want to break the bank. Still needing products that yielded high-performance results, she decided to take matters into her own hands and launched KimChi Chic Beauty in 2019.

The goal is to create products with a strong color payoff and make them affordable to anyone who might want to use them. "I just told myself one day that I would launch my own line to do my entire face only using my products, and it would be available to everyone at a great price point; we truly do sacrifice profit for the benefit of everyone’s makeup artistry."

From colorful shadow palettes to one of the most popular loose powders on the market (it's always sold out), there's something for everyone at KimChi Chic Beauty that's fun and affordable. Ahead, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Kim Chi Chic Beauty, along with a stellar product selection to shop immediately.