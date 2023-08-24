Every Product Kim Cattrall Wore for Her Highly-Anticipated Samantha Jones Cameo

When Sex and the City's new chapter And Just Like That… was announced in 2021, there was one thing missing—Kim Cattrall and her iconic character, Samantha Jones. Immediately, her presence was missed; most notably her bold femme fatale style, witty one-liners, open-mindedness, and take-no-bs attitude. As the show went on, fans were clamoring for an appearance from Jones…and two years later, they finally got what they were hoping for.

On August 24, Cattrall made her much-anticipated cameo in the finale of season two of the love-it-or-hate-it show for a quick scene that finally reunited fans with their long-lost Samantha. Of course, she made her short appearance—which was in the backseat of a car, calling Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw to tell her she couldn't make it to her dinner party—in style.

Samantha wore a huge silver blazer and matching chunky silver bangle, a bright green Fendi purse, and a red dress. She paired with it the most glamorous of makeup looks, and a brighter shade of blonde than the last time we saw her.

Luckily for you, if you saw her slightly smoky eyes, flawless complexion, and pink lips and wanted to know how she got ready for one of the biggest television moments of the year, we have you covered with the exact skincare and makeup she wore.

Before any makeup went on, she used a NuFace Trinity microcurrent facial tool ($450) to sculpt, then did a Joanna Vargas Twilight Face Mask ($75) and Skin111 Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask ($115). She finished off her skincare with some Gee Beauty Prime Skin Beauty Oil ($50) before getting into glam.

Warner Brothers/HBO MAX

Cattrall's go-to makeup artist, Kyra Panchenko, primed her skin with Gee Beauty Soft Blur Radiance Priming Balm ($40) before using Gee Beauty Prime Skin ($58) skin tint in shades #2 and #3 to complete her complexion.

To add some color and depth, Panchenko bronzed and sculpted Cattrall's face with the Westman Atelier Bronzer ($48) in Biscuit before adding some glow with Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow ($40).

For eyes, Panchenko used Suqqu Signature Color Eyes ($67) in shade 01 to get that effortlessly smoky look. She Added Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner ($30) in Cocoa Mat to Cattrall's water line for more drama, before applying Lash Lash Individual Lashes ($27) in the Valery style, and finishing off with a coat of Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Mascara ($32). Panchenko finished off her eyes off with Kosas Brow Pop Dial ($24) in Soft Brown to make those eyebrows pop.

The lips took just two products: Lisa Eldrige Lip Pencil ($27) in Blush Lightly, and the matching Lisa Eldridge Gloss Embrace Lip Gloss ($26) in shade Blush Lightly, leaving a rosy glossy finish.

And Just Like That... she was ready for the screen, even if only for a brief moment.

