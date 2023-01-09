Kiehl's New Barrier Cream Is Saving My Dry Skin This Winter

'Tis the season for barrier creams. With winter weather in full effect, many of us are currently relying on barrier-protecting salves and balms to keep our skin hydrated and calm. Kiehl's is one of the latest brands to create a product in this category, releasing its Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream in December. The launch immediately piqued my interest as it claims to make even the driest skin soft and smooth and repair skin barrier function in just one hour. Ahead, find out how the product worked for me.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream Best for: Dry and sensitive skin Uses: Soothing dry patches on your face and body Active ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal and beta-glucan Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: No Price: $48 About the brand: From a tiny Manhattan apothecary in 1851, Kiehl’s has become one of the world’s most loved skin and body care brands. Known for bringing natural ingredients to the forefront, Kiehl’s is famous for more cult products than you can count.



About My Skin: Extra dry now that it's winter

My skin is usually pretty dry, but it's been a bit more noticeable lately. This is mainly due to the chilly temperatures, the drying heat from my radiator, and the amount of traveling I've been doing lately. When it comes to winter skincare, I've been focusing on using more hydrating masks and moisturizers. I was excited to add the Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream into the mix to see how it enhances my routine.

The Feel: Balm-to-cream texture

The barrier cream has a balmy, ointment-like texture when you first squeeze it out. Because of this, you might think it would feel heavy or greasy on your skin. Luckily, this isn't the case. When you rub it in, it transforms into an easily-absorbed cream.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: Nourishing blend of ingredients

The Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream is powered by two key ingredients—colloidal oatmeal and beta-glucan. "The colloidal oats are great ingredients for binding the skin and creating a protective film while locking in moisture and providing a soothing inflammation," Kiehl's US Consulting Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry says. "The beta-glucans in this formulation also help to bind and lock in moisture while creating a protective, skin-strengthening barrier film on the skin's surface."

How to Apply: A few ways to use it

The beauty of this barrier cream is that there are several ways to use it. "I recommend using it on the hands, face, and body as needed," Dr. Henry explains. "When it comes to our skincare routines, we can apply the Ultra Facial Advanced Barrier Cream daily after moisturizer to augment our skin's moisture and hydration. We can also use it as needed to heal or protect the skin from extreme dryness. As for the hands or dry lips, we can apply and reapply this product as often as our skin requires."

The Results: Soft, soothed skin

I've been using this barrier cream for nearly four weeks and have tested it several ways. I've used it in place of my moisturizer, which yielded favorable results. My skin felt more hydrated, but I found that my skin was still craving more moisture throughout the day. With this in mind, I realized the best method for my skin is slathering Ultra Facial Advanced Barrier Cream on top of my moisturizer. Following this routine makes my skin feel incredibly moisturized, soft, and soothed all day.

The Value: A bit pricy but worth it

Barrier creams are available at every price point—from high-end to under $10. At $48, this one lands right in the middle. For that price, you get 1.7 fluid ounces of product. This may not seem like a lot, but a little bit goes a long way, meaning you can make this tube last a while. I only need about a quarter size amount to cover my whole face.

Similar Products: You have options

Rael Miracle Clear Barrier Cream: Made with acne-prone skin in mind, the Miracle Clear Barrier Cream ($16) is designed to provide intense hydration without leaving your skin greasy. It's formulated with succinic acid, vitamin B5, and minerice enzyme complex.

Epionce Medical Barrier Repair Cream: This barrier cream from Epionce ($26) is made for those dealing with persistent dryness, eczema, or minor burns. It's infused with hydrating meadowfoam and safflower seed oils. Emollient ceramides help strengthen the lipid barrier to prevent moisture loss. White lotus extract is also included in the formula to calm irritation.

