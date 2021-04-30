Reviewed: Kiehl's Facial Fuel Moisturizer Will Balance Out Your Skin

I'm skeptical of products that are marketed "for men" as they often focus too much on fragrance and not enough on performance, but Kiehl's Facial Fuel Moisturizer has my favorite skincare ingredients (caffeine and vitamin C) and provided a balanced, healthy result. It's a great way to give your skin some daily nourishment, and most likely will become part of my regular routine.

To be honest, I was a little apprehensive when I was asked to road-test Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisturizer for Men. Being a beauty writer, and a guy, I always raise an eyebrow at products deemed “for men.” I understand the many reasons why products are marketed this way, but at the end of the day, no matter what gender you are, we all have skin. Sure, different people may have different skin types, but people of all genders can have a whole range of skincare needs.

But whatever they’re doing over at Kiehl's with their "For Men" products, they’re doing it right, because most male-identifying people I have met have some sort of Kiehl’s product in their bathroom. While I was and remain skeptical about the category as a whole, I was curious at what I might find after finally testing out their hero men’s moisturizer. Keep reading to learn what I thought.

Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Moisturizer for Men Best For: All skin types. Uses: A daily moisturizing treatment for the face. Potential Allergens: Added fragrance Active Ingredients: Vitamin C, caffeine, chestnut extract Clean: No; contains paraffin, PEGs, and parabens. Price: $35 About The Brand: Kiehl’s started as an apothecary in New York City and has grown into a full line caring for the face, body, and hair using natural, powerful actives.

About My Skin: Chill but clogged

I often describe my skin as “durable,” in that I’ve been testing numerous products on it for years with few mishaps. My skin is pretty balanced, though I tend to get a little oily when I wear makeup, and am also prone to blackheads. Other than that, my skin is pretty non-reactive and gives me minimal issues as long as I keep it clean, toned, and moisturized.

While I don’t consider myself to have a super serious skincare routine, I do have a daytime and a nighttime regimen and I’d prefer not to skip it. I tend to reach for gel products and lightweight serums because after my skincare, I’m often applying makeup, and I like to keep my base free of oil and other products that may disrupt whatever I put on top of it.

The Feel: An invigorating gel-cream

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Moisturizer has a super lightweight, almost gel-cream texture. As moisturizers go, it’s on the thinner side, and it feels like it almost breaks into a serum when you rub it into skin. I’m definitely used to moisturizers with a little more body to them than this, but this isn’t a con, just an observation.

And, it’s… buzzy. It’s not tingly like some toners tend to be (which is often a red flag that your skin is being reactive) but you can feel this on your skin and you really understand why they included “energizing” in the product name. This was a definite plus for me in that it felt nice, was not too severe, and dissipated after a few minutes, as it should.

The Ingredients: Packed with benefits

Once I realized that Kiehl's Facial Fuel Moisturizer is formulated with literally everything I love in my skincare, that’s when I started coming around. It has vitamin C to smooth texture and boost radiance, chestnut extract to neutralize free radicals, and caffeine to stimulate, energize, and reduce dullness.

As I said above, you can feel this stuff working, and it’s obvious why after you read the ingredients. If there’s one thing I know about my skin, it’s that it loves both vitamin C and caffeine, so for me, this product was promising from the moment I learned the ingredients.

This moisturizer does have a bit of a scent to it. I know scent has gotten a bad reputation in some beauty communities, but fragrance in skincare is not inherently bad, though I understand why some (especially those with more sensitive skin types) may choose to avoid it. Personally, I don’t mind fragrance in my skincare, though I also could live without this scent. But it's not heavily scented, and certainly not scented enough to stop me from using it. The scent is added in the form of a fragrance or parfum instead of being naturally scented from its ingredients, and I would describe it as "foggy mountain summit vibes." Again, not a dealbreaker and it didn’t affect my skin.

The Results: Natural, glowing skin

The Kiehl's Facial Fuel Moisturizer wore very nicely throughout the day and played well under makeup. I don’t want to say it left my skin matte, but it definitely wasn’t shiny, either. My skin just looked healthy and had a nice luminosity. I’ve found that some skincare skeptics think that using more than one product at a time is going to make their skin look “greasy” which, of course, is not how that works. I layered this over a few serums and my skin just looked nice and healthy.

The Value: Pretty good

I feel like there’s a certain threshold of cash that I’ll drop on different categories of skincare, the least being cleansers, the most being serums. Moisturizers are somewhere in the middle, but they shouldn’t be that expensive. Quality skincare should be affordable and accessible to all.

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Moisturizer clocks in at $35, which isn’t the least expensive moisturizer you’re going to find. But at cost per ounce, which is how I judge things now that I am An Adult™, that’s actually very good. The component gives you 4.2 oz., which is a lot in terms of skincare, especially moisturizers. For context, that’s almost as much as the typical cleanser and over double the amount of a typical moisturizer, and ultimately, it all nets out to about $8.33 an ounce.

Similar Products: You've got options

Lab Series For Men Age Rescue Face Lotion: I actually really like this moisturizer from Lab Series ($55), and have used it up twice. However, it is much more of a spend for not as much product. $55 for a 1.7-oz. moisturizer just isn’t realistic for a lot of people. Get it if you want to take the plunge into its ginseng, caffeine, and niacinamide-packed benefits, but if you're looking for something more affordable, there are plenty of other options out there.

Clinique For Men Anti-Age Moisturizer: Clinique's daily moisturizer ($41) is decent, but the cream is pretty rich, so it may not be good for all skin types, all year round. Though you’re getting more product than Lab Series, you’re still paying more money for less product than Kiehl’s.

Olehenriksen C-Rush Vitamin C Gel Moisturizer: Truthfully I have nothing bad to say about this Olehenriksen Vitamin C moisturizer ($46), though it’s not positioned “for men” if that matters to you. An upside to that: it doesn’t have that cologne-y “men’s” fragrance. Unfortunately, though, it’s ten bucks more for less than half the product.