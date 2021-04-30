Reviewed: Kiehl's Creme de Corps Is an Iconic Body Lotion for a Reason

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body lotion is a longtime beauty staple, and upon trying it for the first time it's easy to see why. The rich formula makes for a luxurious application experience, and regular use leads to lasting smoothness and softness, even in harsh winter months.

We put Kiehl's Creme de Corps body lotion to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps is a mainstay in beauty. It’s everywhere. You can’t get away from it. That is, unless you’re me, because though I’ve been in beauty basically my whole career, I’d never actually given it a real try. I’m not obsessed with body lotions, so until recently, I have usually stayed away from all types of moisturizers, save for hand creams. But amidst a dry winter and pandemic-induced frequent hand washing, I decided there was no better time to try this and see how it really holds up.

Did Creme de Corps live up to its reputation? Keep reading for my thoughts.

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Best for: All skin types, including sensitive skin. Uses: Daily moisturizing and soothing all over the body. Potential allergens: Not likely Active ingredients: Cocoa butter, squalane, beta-carotene Byrdie clean? No; contains PEGs, parabens, and BHT. Price: $30 About The Brand: Kiehl’s started as an apothecary in New York City and has grown into a full line caring for the face, body, and hair using natural, powerful actives.

About My Skin: Mostly balanced, but prone to body acne

The skin on my body is pretty balanced. I grew up in some of the coldest parts of the Midwest and I am prone to dry skin when the weather falls below freezing temps, but isn’t everybody? I notice it more these days because I have finally given in to the fact that my body needs the added hydration of a cream or moisturizer, so I try to use something to keep it nourished.

I am also prone to body acne, so I’m always hesitant to use something that’s super rich. As others who experience it surely know, layering heavy products on acne-prone skin can be an uphill battle, so it's important to stay aware of how things feel.

The Feel: Rich and luxurious

Tynan Sinks/Design by Cristina Cianci

There are creams, and then there are cremes. I mean, they’re the same thing, but doesn’t “cremes” just feel more luxurious? That’s Kiehl's Creme De Corps, for sure. It is rich, heavy, and buttery, all things it promises to be. You almost have to fight it out of the bottle, even when it's full. Body products that are this rich aren’t my personal preference, but I definitely understand the appeal, and this one delivers. Creme De Corps leaves skin instantly soft with lasting moisture, but it does leave skin feeling a little greasy. I stopped noticing that after a while, though.

The luxurious formula uses cocoa butter to soften dry skin and squalane to improve barrier health while softening. I love this duo because not only does it moisturize, but it strengthens skin to hold in that hydration for longer. If you’re looking for something thick that provides intense moisture, look no further.

The Value: Worth the price

At $30 for 8.4 oz., Kiehl's Creme de Corps is not the most inexpensive body lotion on the market, but as one of the New York-based brand's most lauded products, you’re definitely paying for a staple. If you like the brand or don’t mind paying a little more for a bestseller, I’d definitely say it’s worth shelling out for. But if you’re just looking for a rich body cream, it’s not imperative that you purchase this one in particular.

Similar Products: You've got options

L’Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream: This body lotion by L'Occitane ($44) is similar to Creme De Corps in that it is the product to buy from the brand. Arguably, I would say that L’Occitane is better known for this body cream than Kiehl’s is for Creme De Corps. In terms of formula, these are both very rich, use natural butters to moisturize, and leave skin soft to the touch.

Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Body Lotion: This Shea Moisture body lotion ($10) is even closer to Kiehl’s in terms of formula, which makes it a great affordable alternative with almost double the product for a third of the price. Shea Moisture’s collection overall is pretty fantastic. It’s affordable, accessible as it’s sold in Target, and they have options for everyone.

Dove Cream Oil Shea Butter Body Lotion: This unassuming Dove body lotion ($6) is a drugstore banger. Every luxe product should have a drugstore option, and while the formula isn’t quite the same, it’s a very good substitute if you’re looking for a moisturizer that you don’t have to ration.