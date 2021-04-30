Reviewed: Kiehl's Creme de Corps Is an Iconic Body Lotion for a Reason

Rich formula instantly softens skin
Deposits lasting moisture
Soft, smooth feeling gets better over time
Can leave skin feeling a little greasy
Not Byrdie Clean
Kiehl's Creme de Corps body lotion is a longtime beauty staple, and upon trying it for the first time it's easy to see why. The rich formula makes for a luxurious application experience, and regular use leads to lasting smoothness and softness, even in harsh winter months.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps
We put Kiehl's Creme de Corps body lotion to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.
Kiehl’s Creme de Corps is a mainstay in beauty. It’s everywhere. You can’t get away from it. That is, unless you’re me, because though I’ve been in beauty basically my whole career, I’d never actually given it a real try. I’m not obsessed with body lotions, so until recently, I have usually stayed away from all types of moisturizers, save for hand creams. But amidst a dry winter and pandemic-induced frequent hand washing, I decided there was no better time to try this and see how it really holds up.
Did Creme de Corps live up to its reputation? Keep reading for my thoughts.
Best for: All skin types, including sensitive skin.
Uses: Daily moisturizing and soothing all over the body.
Potential allergens: Not likely
Active ingredients: Cocoa butter, squalane, beta-carotene
Byrdie clean? No; contains PEGs, parabens, and BHT.
Price: $30
About The Brand: Kiehl’s started as an apothecary in New York City and has grown into a full line caring for the face, body, and hair using natural, powerful actives.
About My Skin: Mostly balanced, but prone to body acne
The skin on my body is pretty balanced. I grew up in some of the coldest parts of the Midwest and I am prone to dry skin when the weather falls below freezing temps, but isn’t everybody? I notice it more these days because I have finally given in to the fact that my body needs the added hydration of a cream or moisturizer, so I try to use something to keep it nourished.
I am also prone to body acne, so I’m always hesitant to use something that’s super rich. As others who experience it surely know, layering heavy products on acne-prone skin can be an uphill battle, so it's important to stay aware of how things feel.
The Feel: Rich and luxurious
There are creams, and then there are cremes. I mean, they’re the same thing, but doesn’t “cremes” just feel more luxurious? That’s Kiehl's Creme De Corps, for sure. It is rich, heavy, and buttery, all things it promises to be. You almost have to fight it out of the bottle, even when it's full. Body products that are this rich aren’t my personal preference, but I definitely understand the appeal, and this one delivers. Creme De Corps leaves skin instantly soft with lasting moisture, but it does leave skin feeling a little greasy. I stopped noticing that after a while, though.
The luxurious formula uses cocoa butter to soften dry skin and squalane to improve barrier health while softening. I love this duo because not only does it moisturize, but it strengthens skin to hold in that hydration for longer. If you’re looking for something thick that provides intense moisture, look no further.
The Value: Worth the price
At $30 for 8.4 oz., Kiehl's Creme de Corps is not the most inexpensive body lotion on the market, but as one of the New York-based brand's most lauded products, you’re definitely paying for a staple. If you like the brand or don’t mind paying a little more for a bestseller, I’d definitely say it’s worth shelling out for. But if you’re just looking for a rich body cream, it’s not imperative that you purchase this one in particular.
Similar Products: You've got options
L’Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream: This body lotion by L'Occitane ($44) is similar to Creme De Corps in that it is the product to buy from the brand. Arguably, I would say that L’Occitane is better known for this body cream than Kiehl’s is for Creme De Corps. In terms of formula, these are both very rich, use natural butters to moisturize, and leave skin soft to the touch.
Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Body Lotion: This Shea Moisture body lotion ($10) is even closer to Kiehl’s in terms of formula, which makes it a great affordable alternative with almost double the product for a third of the price. Shea Moisture’s collection overall is pretty fantastic. It’s affordable, accessible as it’s sold in Target, and they have options for everyone.
Dove Cream Oil Shea Butter Body Lotion: This unassuming Dove body lotion ($6) is a drugstore banger. Every luxe product should have a drugstore option, and while the formula isn’t quite the same, it’s a very good substitute if you’re looking for a moisturizer that you don’t have to ration.
With continued use, it’s easy to see why Kiehl's Creme De Corps is a best-seller. It feels amazing on skin, softens immediately, made my skin feel more moisturized over time, and left me with smoother-feeling skin. Yes, there are more affordable products out there, but if you can part with 30 bucks for a great body cream, then make it this one. Especially if you’re going to use this every day like I do, it is well worth the couple more bucks for a product that's loved by so many.
Specs
- Product Name Creme de Corps
- Product Brand Kiehl's
- Price $30
- Weight 8.4 oz.
- Full Ingredient List Water, Squalane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, PEG-5 Pentaerythrityl Ether, PPG-5 Pentaerythrityl Ether, Sesamum Indicum Seed Oil/Sesame Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Ozokerite, Benzophenone-3, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter/Shea Butter, Methylparaben, Argilla/Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Xanthan Gum, Glycine Soja Sterols/Soybean Sterols, Sodium PCA, Propylparaben, Allantoin, Olea Europaea Oil/Olive Fruit Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil/Sweet Almond Oil, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil/Apricot Kernel Oil, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter/Cocoa Seed Butter, Persea Gratissima Oil/Avocado Oil, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja Oil/Soybean Oil, BHT, Lecithin, Butylparaben, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil/Sunflower Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, CI 75130/Beta-Carotene, Citric Acid.