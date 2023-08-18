Khloé Kardashian Just Went Super Platinum Blonde for Fall

The Kardashian sisters are well-known for having similar styles—but it just makes sense. They all look alike, so when a certain hairstyle or color palette pops on one, it's likely that the whole Kardashian crew will try it out. It’s why a bob looks just as great on Kim as it does on Kourtney and why a strawberry milk manicure works for both Kylie and Kim. The sisters have been playing with platinum hair for a while, and Khloé finally hopped onto the bandwagon with her new icy platinum waves.

On August 17, Kardashian posted a photo wearing a white dress, which features a bustier-style top, thick straps, and a billowed bedsheet skirt. The dress includes a red and green poppy flower printed throughout, adding a tomato-girl vibe. She finished her outfit with a stack of bracelets, a thin necklace, stud earrings, and black frame sunnies.

@khloekardashian / Instagram

For her glam, makeup artist Nikki Wolff created a warm-toned smoky eye and accentuated her eyes with fluttery lashes and feathery brows. After that, she created a bold red lip that screams la dolce vita and finished it off with a peachy blush. Finally, to add some Carmela Soprano energy to her ‘fit, Kardashian wore a classic almond-shaped French manicure.

Her icy platinum waves—the blowout is courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jay B—are a big change for the Good American founder. For reference, Kardashian transitioned to a light honey blonde earlier this summer, but she often wears dark roots with her lighter color or opts for some caramel highlights. This time, however, she went with almost-white platinum blonde from her roots to her tips, and it’s the iciest her hair has looked in a while.

Historically, bright blonde colors have been typically reserved for the summer season, but with its cool tones, it doesn't feel out of place for a fall refresh. But if you want to get the look yourself, just know that going full-ice isn’t as easy as it seems.

“Anyone with hair that is in good condition can be platinum,” Christine Thompson, professional colorist and co-owner of Spoke & Weal, previously told Byrdie. “Previously colored hair is a little trickier. Overly processed hair where the protein in the hair has been broken down, or the hair has been weakened would not be a good candidate.”

