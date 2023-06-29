We Tried the Skin Tint Alicia Keys Wears on Tour—Here Are Our Thoughts

At Team Byrdie, many of us are skin tint devotees. There are a million reasons why we sing their praises, but to name a few: They leave you with a gorgeous natural glow, keep your skin hydrated, and feel so lightweight. And we're not the only ones that share a fervor for them—Alicia Keys does too. So, it's incredibly fitting that her newest Keys Soulcare product is a concealer-tint-hybrid. Available in 40 shades, the brand's latest launch is formulated to blur the skin, boost radiance, and nourish your skin. Ahead, learn more about Key Soulcare's It's Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint.

The Inspiration

Keys Soulcare

With the It’s Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint, Keys and her team aimed to create a multipurpose product powered by a skin-nourishing formula. "It’s Like Skin is an extension of our multi-tasking best-sellers Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum and Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum, which invite you to own your own vision of beauty,” Keys Soulcare president Kory Marchisotto says. "What’s unique about It’s Like Skin is that we created a color-skincare hybrid that places a high emphasis on skincare benefits with beautiful buildable color."

The Formula

Keys Soulcare It’s Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint $28.00 Shop

The light-to-medium coverage formula is powered by two hero ingredients: 2% niacinamide and a squalane blend. The former is known for its ability to brighten, reduce redness, and reduce signs of aging. Meanwhile, squalane works to soften the skin, calm inflammation, lock in hydration, and regulate sebum production.

How to Use It

There are so many ways to apply the It’s Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint. It comes with an oversized applicator that you can use directly on your skin. You can also use a makeup sponge for all-over application or a concealer brush for a more targeted approach. If you prefer a quick and simple approach, just use your fingertips (this is Keys' preferred method).

The Reviews

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor

Jasmine phillips

I am a skin tint girlie year-round. I love a lightweight, your-skin-but-better finish, and this new launch from Keys Soulcare delivered. The 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint seamlessly blends into my skin and minimizes all hyperpigmentation. I am already a fan of the brand’s SPF, which I use daily, so it’s no shocker that their skin tint is just as good. Prepare to see me rocking this product for the foreseeable.

Olivia Hancock, editor

Olivia Hancock

I wear skin tints 90% of the time since I prefer a more light-to-medium coverage look, so I was excited to put the Keys Soulcare launch to the test. I decided to try shade 350-N, and it was a great match for my skin. I started by spot-concealing some pimples and redness I had on my face, and I was impressed by how well it covered those areas. I then decided to apply it all over using a sponge, and I loved the all-around glow it gave me. Overall, the It’s Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint meets my requirements of providing natural-looking coverage, lasting hydration, and a noticeable boost of radiance.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor

Bella Cacciatore

I am not usually a fan of skin tints since I find that they just leave me looking greasy with no actual coverage. Surprisingly, that was not the case with the Keys Soulcare tint. Despite the hydrating ingredients in the formula, it's not overly glowy or wet-looking; instead leaves me with a velvety radiance. The coverage is still not enough for my day-to-day liking (I prefer medium), but for no makeup makeup days, I'll definitely be reaching for it for just a touch of sheer coverage.