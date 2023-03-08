Kerry Washington's Vintage Lace Manicure Has Us So Ready for Spring

Whether you’ve been following her since her rise up to fame in films like Our Song, and Save the Last Dance, or have just discovered the actress in the new series, UnPrisoned, there’s a chance Kerry Washington has stolen your heart at least once. Off-screen, Washington has a knack for adhering to the latest beauty and fashion trends while holding onto her timeless and chic style, and her latest “vintage lace” manicure is evidence.

@kimkimnails / Instagram

On March 2, Washington attended the Los Angeles Premiere of the Hulu-original series, UnPrisoned, wearing a whimsical Elie Saab semi-sheer white lace dress, which features draping white lace straps and a pastel-meets-neon floral design throughout. Her stylist, Law Roach, completed the outfit with diamond and emerald drop earrings and a chunky ring to match.



On March 5, Washington’s manicurist, Kim Truong, posted a photo of her vintage lace nails posed on top of Washington’s nude, white, and green lace dress, which we can safely assume was the inspiration for this manicure. Although the dress features a bit of glitz (thanks to some mint-colored sequins), Truong used all matte colors to create the dainty mani.

Washington’s manicure features a nude base on coffin-shaped nails covered with white lace detailing. In addition, Kim drew pastel green floral designs on Washington’s left middle and ring finger and opted for a spring-ready pink and yellow floral burst flower design on Washington’s right ring finger.



Washington's vintage lace mani moment aligns with the “delicate” manicure trends we've seen pop in the past few months. It seems as though everyone is trading out their vibrant, flashy nails for softer colors and dainty designs. We’ve seen everything from the “lip gloss” mani and the “vanilla” French to “rich girl nails” reign supreme.

Even glitzy or darker nail colors, people are going down a more delicate route by using pastel glitters for the “fairy nails” or “champagne-frosted” trends, or opting for darker florals, like Selena Gomez’s recent vintage floral manicure. Though Washington’s manicure is as unique (and stunning!) as she is, it’s just more proof that dainty manicures that err on the feminine side will be *it* this spring.

