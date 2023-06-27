Kerry Washington Took the Copper Hair Trend for a Spin

Is it just me, or is every celebrity on vacation right now? The latest celeb to post from abroad is Kerry Washington, and after a busy spring doing press for Unprisoned, attending the Met Gala, releasing a new memoir, and guest speaking at conventions, her trip to Jamaica is well-deserved. Everyone tends to look their best on vacation—there's nothing like a well-rested glow—but Washington took it up a notch by debuting her new copper locs.

On June 26, Washington posted a subtle flex with a carousel of photos captioned “📍Jamaica.” While she’s standing in front of wall art that can be anywhere in the world, her relaxed glow and colorful ‘fit is enough proof that she’s enjoying some R&R. She wears a long sleeve Johanna Oritz dress that features a floral green, teal, burgundy, pink, and orange motif throughout. Her dress includes a cute keyhole cutout with halter straps that acted as a necklace of sorts, and her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn paired the dress with various gold jewelry and tan platform sandals.

Her longtime hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew calls Washington’s look “an international slay” in a post highlighting the star’s new hair. While Washington has been wearing braids for the past few months, Sturdivant-Drew added in protective locks throughout and spiced up her hair with new copper strands. Washington’s hair still features her dark natural roots, meaning that she didn’t have to color damage her actual hair to get this look. Furthermore, her locs are imperfect—they trail off into curls at the ends, and there are even a few curls that stayed out and loose. Overall, the hairstyle is stunning, and it’s a great way to protect your curls during the summer while experimenting with a trending shade.

Washington’s makeup artist Tisa Howard created a gorgeous vacation glam that actually looks like it won’t melt off the moment you leave your hotel room. Howard used a subtle brown shadow to emphasize the star’s eye shape, created a soft-focus cloud skin complexion, and added a berry lip that complements the red tones in her dress. Washington finished off the look with a gold chrome manicure that screams “OOO.”