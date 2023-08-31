Kerry Washington Wore a Pearly Braid Crown to the White House

It must be a little surreal to pick out what you will wear to meet the Vice President—not to mention difficult. On the one hand, you obviously want to look professional and put-together, but you still may want to add in some fun accents that let your personality peer through. Well, Kerry Washington found the perfect balance of professionalism and fun while meeting Vice President Kamala Harris this week—and it includes a pearl-ridden crown braid.

On August 28, Washington appeared at the White House wearing an outfit that gives prep school chic. She wore a Tory Burch polo knit top with black and white stripes and white trim, and paired it with wide-leg tan slacks. Washington accessorized the look with gold and diamond jewelry, plus a pair of black and white pointed-toe heels.

A preppy ‘fit is nothing without a string of pearls as the finishing touch—but to add a fun touch to her look, Washington wore pearls in her hair instead. The actor wore a braided crown that wrapped the entirety of her head and showed off her new blonde highlights. Washington then scattered white pearl pins all throughout her braid.

Though we haven’t seen crown braids pop up in a minute—it's very Coachella 2013—Washington reminds us that it’s the perfect hairstyle to wear when you want to look put together but don’t want to spend hours styling your hair. Crown braids are simple to create, and David Lopez, celebrity hairstylist and Ulta Beauty Pro Team member, gave us some tips on creating one on yourself. "What I want to do first is start brushing the hair into the direction that I want to braid," says Lopez. "It's just going to make life a little bit easier for me."

For a crown braid that wraps around your entire head, create a braid along the hairline until all your hair is included. Then, wrap the braid up and over the top of your forehead, pinning it into place with bobby pins as you go. Finally, use a strong-hold hairspray to lock the look in for hours, and apply cute pearl pins as the last touch.