Kerry Washington Debuted a Dramatic Flapper Bob

In Hollywood, the marking of a great actor is versatility, and through her roles in Django Unchained, Little Fires Everywhere, and Fantastic Four, Kerry Washington proves that she can play just about any part. Her malleability extends to her hair, as she’s worked it in various hairstyles—and she's done it again. On October 18, she debuted a blunt flapper bob at the premiere of her new movie, The School for Good and Evil.



Washington chose to reveal her look by playing homage to one of the most iconic makeover scenes of all time: Mia's transformation inThe Princess Diaries. She posted a video to her Instagram showing off the look—the video includes two printed headshots of Washington before her glam, only to be pulled away to reveal a minty green two-piece outfit styled by Law Roach. The outfit consists of a flowing skirt and a cropped polo shirt, paired with minimal accessories, including caramel pumps, silver rings, and dazzling drop earrings. It was such a direct tip-of-the-hat to the film that Washington even tagged Anne Hathaway in her post.



As for her glam, Washington stuck to the classics with a bright red lip and black winged liner, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez. Her nail artist, Kim Truong, created an aura manicure with a minty green center against a nude base before topping the look off with faux raindrops.



The thing that made our jaws drop the most, however, was Washington’s short and geometric hair. Her hairstylist, Larry Sims, cut a blunt flapper bob into the actress’s hair, with the ends reaching just above her earlobes, giving way for her earrings and makeup to shine. Sims finishes the look off with precise baby bangs that, when met with the rest of her hair, created an angular shape that perfectly framed the star's face.

“This style can be quite the power move and makes a pretty big statement,” hairstylist Justin Toves-Vincillone previously told Byrdie. “The straight lines that frame the face give ultimate ‘power move’ vibes and can be dressed up or down.”



This hairstyle offers elegance and power, veiled with an effortless simplicity fitting for an icon like Washington. We’re on the edge of our seats to see what her next hair move will be.