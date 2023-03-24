Kerry Washington's Black and White Floral Nails are the Epitome of Classic Glamour

Kerry Washington is emerging as an unexpected mani icon. A few weeks ago she debuted a show-stopping vintage lace manicure, and now she's rocking crisp black and white floral nails. On March 23, Washington appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside her UnPrisoned castmate, Delroy Lindo, to promote the duo's new show. During the interview, she encouraged viewers to unleash their inner "main bitch," saying, “you don’t have to be the supporting character in the story of your life; you are the protagonist.” Well, Washington released her own main bitch energy with a stunning black and white manicure.

Washington arrived at the show wearing a white sleeveless Simkhai gown with black floral details along the hem and a black cut-out design in the bodice. Her stylist, Rob Zangardi, paired the dress with various diamond rings, floral diamond earrings, and studded black sandals. Washington is one to match her nails to her dress, so her manicurist, Kim Truong, created a white manicure with black trim around the perimeter of each nail, with delicate black florals painted throughout.



The manicure is similar to the baby French mani that’s been trending (in fact, Truong just posted one in the past few weeks), yet has the unique flair of having the thin “French tip” wrapping around each of Washington’s nails. The manicure shows that you don’t have to cast aside having fun when rgoing for a minimal look—you can make them your own by altering the shape or design of the current trends. The black floral details were the icing on the cake when it came to a manicure that perfectly reflected Washington's own style (literally, considering they look just like the lace on her dress).

Adding to the classic vibes, Washington’s makeup artist, Autumn Moultrie, used a shimmering bright shadow and intense black liner on her eyes, and topped her glam off with a peach blush and matching lip gloss. Her hairstylist, Larry Sims, finished the look with an easy-going bob that features a deep side part and waves. We can't wait to see what look Washington cooks up next.