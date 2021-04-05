Kerry Washington Posed in Her Pool for the SAG Awards—And This $10 Mascara Didn’t Budge

Kerry Washington’s mermaid-inspired glam made a splash at the 2021 SAG awards—literally. While many nominees posed in their backyards in lieu of a traditional red carpet walk, the Little Fires Everywhere actress took it a step (er, dive) further. After taking a few snaps poolside, Washington decided to reach her full mermaid potential by posing for more pics fully submerged. And while her ability to look stunning while floating is undeniably inspiring, we’re most impressed by the fact that her mascara was able to withstand the photoshoot.



“I just got these mermaid, flapper, synchronized swimmer vibes,” said makeup artist Carola Gonzalez of the aqua-inspired look. To play up the blue tones in Washington’s Etro gown and matching swim cap, Gonzalez gave her a bright blue smokey eye and paired it with a light, minimal lip color. She achieved Washington’s lit-from-within glow by applying the Neutrogena Healthy Skin Foundation in Cocoa ($15) as a base followed by the Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Cream Concealer in Mocha ($15). Gonzalez accentuated the blue eyeshadow by lining her eyes with the Neutrogena Intense Gel Eyeliner in Jet Black ($10) and applying a few coats of the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara ($10), which stayed put even after Washington dove into the pool. To waterproof the entire look, Gonzalez finished off with the Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Setting Spray ($15).

While Washington didn’t get to show off her glam at the actual awards ceremony, Gonzalez noted that the instantly iconic photoshoot was only possible because of this year’s unprecedented show format. “Obviously she wouldn’t have gotten in the pool if she had to get out the door.”