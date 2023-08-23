Kendall Jenner's Micro French Mani Is the Supermodel Nail Trend at Its Finest

Kendall Jenner keeps it classic when it comes to fashion. Her streetstyle looks are almost always built around neutrals, and her Instagram is full of black, white, and tan clothes, with the occasional pop of cherry red. Jenner recently wore a stunning black gown while out to dinner, and her micro French manicure perfectly matched her timeless style.

On August 21, Jenner posted a carousel of photos wearing a fitted black dress with frilly cuffs, a high neckline, and a square back. Her stylist Dani Michelle paired the look with a black Dior Saddle Pouch that features red embroidery, a pair of black strappy sandals from The Row, silver hoop earrings, and a cute yellow phone case that popped against the rest of Jenner’s ‘fit.

The brightness of her phone case almost immediately draws your attention to Jenner’s hand and, more specifically, her micro French manicure. Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt first filed Jenner’s nails to a short-medium square shape and pushed back her cuticles to emphasize her naturally long nail beds. Afterward, Ganzorigt painted Jenner’s nails with nude polish before adding a thin white line at the edge to act as a French tip. Jenner also wore the manicure to her 818 tequila event, paired with a full sheer Gucci look.

The French tip is a classic, but in recent years, it has become one of the most sought-after manicures. There have been various takes on the trend, like the muted French and the vanilla French, but the looks almost always call for long nails a via Gel-X extensions or acrylic tips. The micro French, on the other hand, is a great way to get in on the trend while wearing short, natural nails.

To finish Jenner’s look, makeup artist Mary Phillips created a natural sun-kissed beat with a bronzed complexion and rosy-nude lips. Hairstylist Amanda Lee finished the look off with a sleek Pam Anderson updo, with tendrils framing the model’s face, and a messy bun with various loose pieces. Overall, Jenner’s look screamed “classic” with subtle nods to today’s hottest trends.

