This $10 Eyeliner Was the Secret to Kendall Jenner's Mod Met Gala Makeup

Last night's Met Gala was exactly the spectacle we had hoped it would be. Guests showed up and showed out in their black-and-white best, playing homage to this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." There were vintage Chanel gowns galore and even some Chupette cosplay, but perhaps the most fitting tribute was Kendall Jenner's blinged-out rendition of the designer's signature suit.

The model arrived on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet wearing a Marc Jacobs leotard complete with gigantic trailing sleeves and a pearl-encrusted white collar. A pair of towering platform lace-up boots added even more drama to the look, as did a pair of chunky pearl stud earrings. For glam, she kept it fun with a retro Barbie ponytail and a graphic eye.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"The inspiration for Kendall’s makeup was definitely mod '70s makeup with an emphasis on the eyes," Jenner's makeup artist Mary Phillips exclusively tells Byrdie. "[We wanted] bold lashes to compliment the upper and lower lash lines, with a retro top and bottom winged liner."

Phillips says that Jenner is extremely creative, so it's always a collaboration when the two work together. "Prior to the Met we start pinning inspiration on Pinterest and we have a trial for glam so the day of we know exactly what to do. Sometimes we do make last minute decisions which always keeps us on our toes."

Phillips used all L'Oréal Paris for the look, and started by prepping Jenner's skin with the Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($21), Revitalift Derm Intensives 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum ($33), and Revitalift Derm Intensives Line-Plumping Water Cream ($21). She then applied the Infallible 24-Hour Fresh Wear Foundation ($16), which Phillips says "is natural yet lasts all night." She adds, "For the skin I like to buff the foundation in with a fluffy brush so the foundation looks see-through and natural."

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

After foundation, she added some Infallible Full Wear Concealer ($15), and contoured with the Age Perfect 4-in-1 Tinted Balm ($17) in Medium 10 an Deep 20. Phillips added warmth to Jenner's skin with the True Match Super Blendable Blush ($12) in Tender Rose and Soft Matte Bronzer ($15) in Medium, and then added in faux freckles with the Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Eyeliner ($9) in Brown Denim.

For eyes, Phillips added a "classic winged flick" with the Infallible Grip Liquid Liner ($10) in 600 Black. "When using a liquid eyeliner pen, I like to start with a thin line along the lashes and then flick the line out and slightly up," she advises. "Then I add thickness in outer corners of the eyes if needed."

"Under the eye I used a darker chocolate shade on the outer corners and flicked it out," she continues. "Then the middle of the two wings I used the lightest shade in the palette to emphasize the wings and elongate the eye." She finished off by curling Jenner's lashes with Tweezerman lash curler before applying a generous coat the the Telescopic Lift Mascara ($15).

"Lastly, [I used] the Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick ($10) in Le Nude Admirable for a matte pouty lip," says Phillips. "When I put the lip on, I like to pat the color into the lips with my fingertips so it still looks natural and seamless." She finished off the look with a dusting of powder. "I make sure to set her makeup with the Infallible 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation ($16), right before she walks the carpet, which really helps lock in her skin for the night."