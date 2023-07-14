Keke Palmer Just Got Revenge Bangs

Keke Palmer states in her Instagram bio that she’s a “Millennial Diva,” and, honestly, there’s no better way to describe the multihyphenate. Her energy inspires anyone to feel their best self, and her style always serves glamour with a captial "G". Anytime she posts it inspires us to try a new look, and her new feathery bangs are the perfect example.

On July 13, Palmer posted a carousel of photos from a night out, where she wears a light blue denim Moschino tube dress with a matching denim duster. Her stylist Seth Chernoff paired the look with simple but glam accessories, which included two diamond choker necklaces and silver hoop earrings. Palmer wore a cherry red Jello manicure to add color to her fit.

Palmer has been favoring an Aaliyah-inspired side-swoop bang lately, but this time around, hairstylist Tamika Gibson gave her a pair of piecey front bangs. Palmer’s hair is giving length, reaching well past her waist, and she now has some copper highlights that pop against her dark black hair. She wore her hair in wavy curls directed away from her face, creating a seamless blend between the length of her hair and her bangs. Her bangs are long and wispy, framing her face without entirely hiding her features, and are reminiscent of the current Medusa bangs trend.

“[The Medusa bangs] look is great for those who want to try a fringe or bang but are hesitant to lose thickness from their length,” hairstylist and Evo hair creative director Tom Smith previously told Byrdie. “It’s also a great low commitment style as the finer strands of the hair can be swept away more easily than a thick blunt bang on those occasions where you need your hair off your face.”

If you want to get Keke’s look without heading to the salon, you can style your hair into a messy updo, and then pull some pieces from some shorter layers over your face. If, however, you’re in the mood for a permanent change, Smith says your hairstylist can create a bang length that “softly [curves] from shorter in the middle to longer on the edges but should be intentionally gappy and longer in the length so it skims the eyelids.”

Palmer’s makeup artist Kenya Alexis tied the look together by creating a soft-matte cloud skin complexion and then added a flush to her skin with red blush. Alexis lined Palmer’s eyes with intense black liner and added a pale taupe shadow on her lids. She finished the beat with a brown lip liner that blends into matte nude lipstick.