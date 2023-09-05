Keke Palmer's Renaissance Tour Silver Highlights Are the Definition of "Alien Superstar"

When Beyoncé comes to town, the girls go all out. Since embarking on her Renaissance tour, we have seen everyone put on their disco best and live their best lives; including Lori Harvey and Damson Idris having a date night, Tracee Ellis Ross becoming a walking disco ball, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Selena Gomez matching in metallics, Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet make their public debut, Zendaya singing along in the crowds, and Ariana Grande sporting Barbiecore in the sea of reflective silver.



For Queen B’s latest show in Inglewood, CA, the star asked attendees to wear their best and brightest silver, a request Keke Palmer heard loud and clear.



Palmer was serving serious “Alien Superstar,” showing off her concert look on Instagram, where we saw silver highlights in her hair, along with silver makeup, nails, jewelry, and a silver bedazzled jacket.



Her hair was what really screamed "Renaissance." She wore it shoulder-length, side-parted, and full of curls, and evenly spaced throughout her hair were strings of shiny silver strands of tinsel that wove through each ringlet.



The rest of Pamer's look followed the silver theme as well. On top of a glowing complexion, glossy lips, long lashes, rosy cheeks, and eyeliner, was glittery silver eye shadow that went from her inner corner to her cat eye. She also brought some shimmer to her body with very slight but noticeable glitter on her shoulders and chest.



Her nails also matched with her chrome French tips. Her rendition of the popular manicure was long and square-shaped with a pink-neutral base and a super shimmery, glittering silver tip that was nearly the same shade as the silver in her hair.



The last of her glitz came with accessories. Palmer wore a thick silver chainmail choker that matched her large hoop earrings. She paired those with open-toed strappy silver heels, a dark gray denim jacket studded with silver glitter, and finishing the look off with a tight-fitting strapless black leather mini dress.



Her girl group also matched the energy as she posted a picture with four of her friends, who were all decked out in leather, silver, and denim, giving a serious Destiny’s Child throwback with coordinating silver bra tops, silver accented black leather dresses, and chrome jewelry.