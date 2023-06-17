Keke Palmer's French Twist Looks Just Like a Rose

There's a lot to stan about Keke Palmer, from her hilarious honesty on social media to her longstanding acting career. But us? We’re most impressed by the multihyphenate’s killer hairstyles. Case in point: Palmer arrived at the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards as a presenter alongside designer Sergio Hudson, and her perfect floral French twist was the epitome of ‘90s minimalism.



On June 15, Palmer stepped onto the red carpet in an outfit that mixed Old Hollywood vibes with ‘90s glamour. She wore a black Sergio Hudson gown that featured a slinky skirt that draped over her shoes and a fitted bodice that made her look like Jessica Rabbit. The dress adds a dash of ‘90s flair with its thin straps and velvet detail in the torso, and her stylist Seth Chernoff kept with the minimalist theme by accessorizing sparingly with rings and stud earrings.

Getty Images

To take the ‘90s vibes up a notch, Palmer’s hairstylist Tamika Gibson revealed that she used a full lace wig to create a French twist on the star. Gibson slicked Palmer’s hair back and twisted it in a way that, honestly made the top of her head look like a rosette—pure art, and without a stray hair in sight. Her bangs scream Aaliyah with their side-swept movement and sleek finish.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Side bangs have been all the rage recently, with stars like Kim Kardashian wearing an emo take on the mall bang and Rihanna wearing a similar Aaliyah-inspired side-swept style. Palmer’s hair, in particular, is a great example of how side bangs don’t have to hide your facial features or overpower your look—they can simply work to frame your face and add dimension to your current hairstyle.

Despite wearing an all-black outfit and a sculptural hairdo, Keke’s look was soft and romantic—so her makeup artist Sheika Daley added drama to the look with an intense graphic eye. Daley first evened out Palmer’s complexion, adding a snatched contour and a dewy glow, and then framed her face with penciled-in brows. She used a dark black liner to create thick graphic wings that extended towards Palmer’s brows and blended them into the black liner that traced the perimeter of her eyes. She finished the look off with voluminous lashes and a glossy nude lip.