Keke Palmer Just Went Blonde With a Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Beehive

If there is one thing to know about Keke Palmer, it’s that she will look fabulous in absolutely anything. The multihyphenate star took to Instagram on July 30 to post what could be a throwback, what could be a wig, or what could be a throwback of a wig—nonetheless, we’ve been busy picking our jaws up off the floor from Palmer’s icy blonde Monroe updo.

"That time I went blonde. 😌," Palmer captions her latest IG photo, where she wears a white waffle-knit robe as she sits in a glam chair in a studio. Palmer’s longtime hairstylist Tamika Gibson created a platinum blonde updo with a Marilyn Monroe-inspired swooped side part and a single sideburn strand curling towards her jawline.

@keke / Instagram

Though we can’t see the back of Palmer’s head, her hair appears wrapped into a high beehive hairstyle. It's a different look than Palmer has worn recently—though the star usually goes for dark brown, sleek hairstyles, it's great to know that she can rock pretty much any hair color.

With Monroe in the front and beehive in the back, Palmer’s hairstyle is pretty retro—but it fits 2023’s trends perfectly. Late last year, the Monroe bob was trending thanks to its ability to create major volume in short hair, and earlier this year, tons of celebs—like Cardi B and Elle Fanning—walked the red carpet with their long hair in beehive updos. Palmer’s combination of both hairstyles is the perfect way to nail down voluminous Marilyn Monroe swoops and curls without visiting your stylist for a major bob haircut.

But back to Keke. The actor’s makeup artist Kenya Alexis created a gorgeous soft Barbie beat with a purple smoky eye that blends into matte pink eyeshadow on her inner lid. To up the doll-like vibes, Alexis added white liner to Palmer’s waterline to make the eyes pop and then lined both her upper and lower lash lines with black shadow before adding in fluttery lashes. She finished the look off with a soft-matte complexion and pink blush, followed by a barely-there nude-pink lip.