Keke Palmer Hops On the Celeb-Loved Mismatched Manicure Trend

Stars have been throwing first pitches at baseball games forever now, and they’ve always looked pretty fabulous (see: Mariah Carey’s iconic 2008 pink jacket and Barbie updo look at the Tokyo Dome). On July 25, Keke Palmer attended the Chicago Cubs vs. White Sox baseball game at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chi-town to throw the game’s first pitch. It's no surprise her outfit was pretty chic (Palmer's beauty and fashion choices are always a win), but we couldn’t stop ogling her mismatched manicure.

Palmer wore a black mock neck sleeveless bodysuit tucked into high-waisted boot-cut jeans, which covered her cheetah-print mule sandals. She paired the look with large silver hoops, plus a top bun, soft pink glossy lip, and fluttery lashes.

Her mismatched nails took her ‘fit to a whole new level of cool. Palmer’s manicure is long and square, and on one hand, her nail artist Bria created a blood orange French manicure featuring a nude base, a dark orange French tip, and white stars on each tip. On her other hand, though, Palmer’s nails are completely mismatched: staring from her pinky, she wears one Barbie pink nail with purple, turquoise, and molten metal designs; a neon orange nail with a molten metal swirl; a holographic nail with gold, green, and pink chrome, plus a blue chrome heart; a translucent nail with blue uneven circles, and a green and pink nail.

Hot on the heels of single-color nail trends like the blueberry milk or Jello manicure, stars have been toying with different designs in their nail jobs. Hailey Bieber kicked off this summer with mismatched tie-dye nails, and celebs like Vanessa Hudgens, Ice Spice, Lizzo, and Madelyn Cline have all followed suit with their own variation on the trend. Palmer, though, took it a step further and wore two different manicures. As the world reels back from barely-there naked nails and all-pink Barbie nails, we predict that mismatched nails will be the manicure that you can rely on to bring color back into your personal style.