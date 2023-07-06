Keke Palmer's Latte Nails Are Worth a Double Take

If Keke Palmer is going to do one thing, it's serve us a look. On July 5, she did just that at an Usher concert, wearing a sheer black dress that started some very unnecessary misogynistic drama over on Twitter. But while the rest of the internet is (once again, unnecessarily) debating her look, we can't stop looking at her latte nails.

Palmer arrived at Usher’s Las Vegas residency wearing a sleeveless black bodysuit under a sheer Givenchy maxi dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves. Her outfit was a statement that didn’t need much zhuzhing, so she accessorized minimally with black heels and a diamond ring. She looked incredible throughout the evening and went viral for looking amazing while singing “There Goes My Baby” with Usher.



Though a Givenchy dress and singing arm in arm with Usher is not in the cards for most of us, luckily her ombre coffee nails are easy enough to recreate at home. Her nails sat at a medium-length almond shape, and she wore a rainbow of brown polish on each nail that began with a dark coffee shade on her thumb and progressively became lighter as the manicure reached her creamy beige pinky finger.



Our favorite treats have been the biggest nail inspo lately, with trending manicures like blueberry milk nails, Jello nails, and even cherry nails popping up on celebs. While many of the aforementioned manicures are either brightly colored or used detailed nail decals, Palmer’s latte nails have a neutral palette that’s perfect for people who don’t want to stray away from earthy or muted tones for the summer.



If you’re after a manicure that’ll go with every outfit you own, you’ll be glad to know that recreating Palmer’s nails is simple. First, push your cuticles back, file and buff your nails, and then apply a smoothing base coat to diminish any lines or imperfections. Then, grab five brown nail polishes belonging to the same color family, and paint them onto your nails from darkest to lightest, starting at your thumb. If buying five nail polishes seems excessive, you can create a gradient by mixing your darkest brown polish with white polish, gradually increasing the lightness as you go through the manicure. Finally, seal it all in with a high-shine top coat.



Palmer’s makeup artist Bre Khounphinith tied the look together with a bright red lip and fluttery lashes, and hairstylist Sarah Jefferson created a sleek side-swept lob on the star.