Keke Palmer's Cherry Jello Nails Are the Ultimate Summer Mani

How could Keke Palmer not be in your nail inspo folder? For instance, her recent mismatched latte nails were worth a double take—and were also involved in an internet-breaking serenade from Usher, but we digress. Now, Palmer has swapped her warm and creamy muted brown manicure for her take on summer's red-hot, juicy, and delicious Jello nail trend that Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox, Selena Gomez, and Kourtney Kardashian have all given their stamp of approval.



Palmer showed off her fresh set in an Instagram Reel on August 1, behind a particularly sassy and oh-so-relatable audio, sipping on a Red Solo Cup while in a car and with her makeup perfectly stamped.



Her rendition of Jello nails kept with the ultra-popular cherry red rendition, hers also exactly matching the red cup in her hand. Differing from other takes on the look, Palmer's were ultra-long and square-shaped, of course with the semi-sheer opaqueness that makes Jello nails, Jello nails.



As mentioned before, the nails also went with her picture-perfect mug—glossy, shiny, baby pink lips; flawless foundation; and the most precise cut crease eye look. But if you are still wondering how you can replicate those juicy nails yourself? We have you covered.



Jello nails are basically like jelly nails' fraternal twin. Emily H. Rudman, Founder & CEO of Emilie Heathe, previously told us that "The two nail looks are really similar, but with more opacity in the Jello trend."



Of course, to get that perfect Jello sheen, you're going to want to start with the proper nail care, which includes getting a cuticle oil or softener to push your cuticles back. Then, you will want to buff away any dead skin before filing your nails to the shape you think looks best.



As the Jello look requires you to see through the nails, which can be prone to streaks, lines, and the like, Rudman suggests using "a ridge-filling base coat to ensure the color doesn't settle into the lines and imperfections on your nail beds."



To get that cherry flavor Palmer has, Rudman recommends the Le Manoir Gelcare Nial Polish in Patent Leather Red ($19). However, if grape flavor is more your thing, she says go for the Emilie Heathe Nail Polish in Aurora ($30), and for a" lime" jello manicure, you can try the Butter London Bramley Apple Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment ($18).

For the last step, as with most manicures, Rudman recommends using a high-shine top coat like the Emilie Heathe On the Top Glossy Nail Polish Top Coat ($28). "A cuticle oil can add shine to your fresh manicure too, but it's not the best solution for long-lasting luster." You can keep your nails shiny by applying an additional top coat every few days.