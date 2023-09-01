Keke Palmer's Bouncy Curls Pair Perfectly With a Girls Night Out

Keke Palmer never disappoints when it comes to hair inspo. Her "revenge bangs" made me want someone to get revenge on, and her rose French twist was peak elegance. She's also debuted a dramatic ‘90s chop, a blonde Marilyn Monroe-inspired updo, edgy electric blue highlights, and waves fit for Studio 54—and that's all just in the past few weeks. However, her latest look is surely her bounciest, most voluminous hair yet.



On August 31, Palmer posted a picture and video showing off her delicious ‘80s-inspired curls, along with a bright, cherry red ensemble that gave serious ready-for-the-disco energy.



Her hair was parted in a crisp side part, with some of her jet-black strands partly covering one of her eyes. Every inch of her hair was curled to perfection in the same loose-but-not-so-loose style. In the video she says, “she’s walking, she’s breathing, she’s living, she’s serving,” and we have to agree. We can see her hair's body and shine in action as she moved her hands through her hair and as her curls bounced with each step.



Of course, she couldn’t serve this hard on the hair and not bring it down to her face, nails, and outfit.



For glam, she painted her skin to matte perfection, adding a lighter shade under her eyes that made her eye makeup—a muted smoky eye with long winged eyeliner, long lashes, and black liner on her waterlines—pop even more. She finished off the glam with darkly lined and glossy lips.



Her nails were also nail goals (but are we surprised after her swirly pink manicure, latte nails, and cherry jello nails?). Long, square-shaped, and French, each had the same glossy, clear nail bed with a hot pink tip that popped against her all-red outfit.



The outfit in question was a skin-tight, cherry-red latex spaghetti strap dress that cut off just above her knee. Palmer paired the dress with big red hoop earrings, open-toed strappy red heels, and a shiny ring on each hand.



She was posing next to her bestie, the super-talented Victoria Monét who has written songs for Ariana Grande, Chloe x Halle, Selena Gomez, and more. Monét was wearing a sculpting black and brown leather corset top, low waist black maxi skirt, silver hoop earrings, glossy ombré nails, and her brown and blonde hair in a wavy middle part. The two of them together give major “you can’t touch my bag” energy (and yes, we stole that from her caption).

