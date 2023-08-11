Keke Palmer's Blue Highlights Are Making Us Miss the Mall

Keke Palmer can pull off any hairstyle. In just this summer alone, she has gone blonde with a Marilyn Monroe-inspired beehive updo, has gotten “revenge bangs” with amber highlights, has upped the elegance with a French twist, and has worn the most 70s of fluffy waves. Now, though, she is reviving a peak 2010s mall goth style—wearing electric blue highlights throughout her jet-black hair.



On August 10, Palmer posted a picture with her new ‘do and gave us a major case of the blues (we stole that pun from her caption) with her new perfectly wavy, piercing look.



If you were in middle or high school in 2013, you definitely remember seeing the scene girls (and guys) with their Pierce the Veil t-shirts, Supernatural backpacks, and their hair in side sweep with the same electric blue dye chunkily splattered across their hair. However, the look is new for Palmer, and her rendition is breathing new life into this classically edgy hairdo.



Staying true to its Hot Topic roots, Palmer had her bangs swept to the side with loose curls that continued throughout the rest of her hair. The blue highlights, which were done by Lace Assassin, were thin and not too chunky like how we are used to seeing them. Just chunky enough to bring a bit of edge but thin enough to make the look chic and high-fashion. As for length, the look went right to her chest and was completed with a healthy, voluminous shine.



Palmer’s post also featured a high-glam makeup look done by Kenya Alexis, which lent a bit of softness to her mall goth moment. Her eyes were smoky and gray with golden glitter on the inner corner and dark eyeliner applied thick along the waterline. Her lips were slightly ombré with rich brown lip liner and a peachier shade towards the center. Of course, her skin was matte perfection, and her blush was applied sparingly to warm up her complexion.



Her nails were also a focus of attention. Long, square-shaped, and glossy, each was semi-sheer with a glittery overcoat that still allowed you to peek through. On top of the base, there were black ribbon-like features forming a checkered effect with a gem at each point the ribbons crossed. She finished her glam with large silver hoop earrings, a matching ring, and a tight-fitting bodycon black tank top.