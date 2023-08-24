Keke Palmer’s 14 Best Hair Looks Are Just As Cool and Creative as She Is

Keke Palmer has had the internet buzzing for a few reasons lately—one of them being her recent beauty looks. In particular, the multihyphenate has been turning to Instagram to showcase her ever-changing hairstyles, trying out looks like bright blue highlights and blonde beehives. However, Palmer's affinity for switching up her look is far from new. Throughout her 20-year career, she has always experimented with her hair. Ahead, we've rounded the actress' 14 best hair looks from now and then.