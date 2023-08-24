Keke Palmer’s 14 Best Hair Looks Are Just As Cool and Creative as She Is

Keke Palmer has had the internet buzzing for a few reasons lately—one of them being her recent beauty looks. In particular, the multihyphenate has been turning to Instagram to showcase her ever-changing hairstyles, trying out looks like bright blue highlights and blonde beehives. However, Palmer's affinity for switching up her look is far from new. Throughout her 20-year career, she has always experimented with her hair. Ahead, we've rounded the actress' 14 best hair looks from now and then.
Bold Blue Curls
Palmer sported this hairstyle during her cameo in Usher's new music video for his single, "Boyfriend." And needless to say, her electric blue highlights instantly caught our eye. We love how Palmer's 'do has a balanced amount of color throughout the front, giving the look a chic yet edgy feel.
Voluminous Updo
Palmer turned heads when she shared this Brigette Bardot-inspired look on the ‘gram. The addition of the side bangs gives the look an extra wow factor.
Mermaid Waves
Crimped hair is a classic '80s style, and we love Palmer's modern take on the look. Here, she’s rocking hip-length hair that has been styled with a crimping iron to create a zig-zagged, wavy texture.
Fierce Fringe
A well-cut fringe will always draw attention to your facial features, and Palmer's bangs definitely flatter her face shape. She took the look to the next level by adding some effortless curls. To replicate this look, you'll only heatless curlers and dry texture spray.
Layered Waves
This look is all about the volume. Palmer’s waist-length locks have been parted in the center and curled away from her face to create a gorgeous, 70’s-inspired layering effect.
High Ponytail
Palmer’s ponytail is pure perfection. Her natural hair has been slicked back, and a clip-in ponytail has been added to the hair and wrapped around the base for a seamless finish. This look is super sleek and perfect for any occasion.
Wispy Bangs
Palmer’s choppy, wispy bangs and waist-length curls are the perfect combination. The subtle copper highlights and soft glam makeup take this look to the next level.
Glam French Twist
Palmer’s hairstylist Tamika Gibson used a full lace wig to create her French twist. While the look feels like a nod to old Hollywood glam, the side-swept bangs give the style a '90s feel.
High Braided Bun
Leave it to Palmer to put a cool spin on a classic updo. Here, the actress opted for a sculptural braided updo that cascaded across the side of her head.
Natural Curls
We love seeing Palmer's natural curls on full display. To achieve very defined springy coils, you can use flexi rods.
'70s Glam
For her 2021 Met Gala look, it was clear Palmer drew inspiration from Diana Ross' full-bodied curls. Her side-parted blowout and gold-beaded Sergio Rossi dress were the perfect match.
Purple Buzzcut
This lavender buzzcut is one of Palmer's most daring looks to date. However, she wore it so well. We love how she paired the super short 'do with matching purple makeup.
Cropped Cut
Palmer can pull off any length, but we especially love how she looks with a pixie cut. The ultra-short cut flatters her face shape and accentuates her features perfectly.