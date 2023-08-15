Keke Palmer Just Got a Dramatic '90s Chop

I'm losing track of how many hairstyles Keke Palmer has tried this summer. There was her "revenge bangs" look, Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde beehive updo, her mall goth blue highlights, French twist, and fluffy 70s-inspired waves—and that's just a handful of her biggest hair changes, nowhere close to the full list.



Now, she has unveiled her latest look in her never-ending stream of hair goals, showing off an ultra-short '90s chop that's the textbook definition of a "bixie" cut—just too short to call a bob, yet a little too long to call a pixie.



Palmer first revealed the cut on August 11, but has been giving us closer looks over the past few days. Her latest post, on August 14, sees Palmer lip-syncing to an undisclosed song that fans think is her upcoming song with Usher, which was announced just hours after the clip was shared. The song, called "Boyfriend," is suspected to be a dig at Palmer's (ex?) boyfriend who shamed her on social media for wearing a "revealing" outfit and dancing with the singer at his Vegas show—making it safe to believe her new cut is a revenge chop.

The chop in question is, as mentioned, super short and jet-black. It's a straight-textured, chin-skimming cut with bangs that fall in a middle part right along her cheekbones and sides and back of her hair that doesn't travel past her jawline. It has volume, bounce, shine, and some ultra-loose waves that really bring it to life—of course, Palmer's animated singing helps.



The hairstyle is the spitting image of many ultra-short cuts that were popular in the '90s. Halle Berry, Gwenyth Paltrow, Christy Turlington, and Whitney Houston all wore some version of the look. We also think it draws a close resemblance to Cynthia Nixon's short cut, especially if styled in a side part.



Palmer paired the new cut with a simple white tank top, super wide silver hoop earrings, some black biker shorts with lace detailing on the trim, glossy black combat boots, a black purse, and some hot pink long, square French tip nails.

If it's the summer of Keke's revenge, we can't wait to see what she cooks up next.

