Kehlani’s Makeup Artist Swears By This Felt Pen to Enhance Natural Freckles

All eyes were on Kehlani during her first-ever live stream performance entitled It Was Live Until It Wasn’t. Although fans were unable to enjoy the music in person, the artist delivered plenty of good vibes and glamour for their latest concert. Blessing our screens (and speakers), Kehlani successfully brought back the nostalgia of a live event, despite having to perform the entirety of her album on a virtual stage where she was joined by special guests, including Lucky Daye and Masego.

"Feeling confident, feeling uniquely beautiful, free, and feeling that self-love," Kehlani shared in the caption of a photo showing off their flawless beauty look for the night. Pircilla Pae, the artist behind the 26-year-old’s neutral glam, gave her a full face of Lime Crime for the concert. On working with the musical artist, Pae says, "her magnetic energy inspires me to be bold and creative with my artistry," so it's no surprise that we're now looking to copy Kehlani's makeup. Ahead, we round up all the beauty details from the night, including the smudge-free freckle pen that enhances her natural freckles.

Eyes

To make Kehlani’s eyes pop, Pae used a combination of Venus XL Eyeshadow Palette ($58) and Venus XL 2 Eyeshadow Palette ($58), which boasts highly pigmented, ultra-buttery formulas. "LimeCrime’s shadows are so creamy and silky," says Pae. "I gently patted the color on her lids to bring up the intensity and blend all the colors together."

She finished the look with Venus Pigmented Liquid Eyeliner in Butterfly and Dew Drop ($18) for added dimension, while Astronomical Mascara ($20) gave the star "out-of-this-world" lashes.

Brows

"The bushy brow pen is the perfect fill-in by applying with quick gentle upwards motion," says Pae. Not needing a ton of brow product, the celebrity MUA enhanced Kehlani’s naturally thick brows using the ultra-thin precision Bushy Brow Pen ($20) in "Brownie."

Face

According to the singer's makeup artist, Kehlani naturally has beautiful freckles, and this look was all about enhancing them. To complement the music artist's dewy skin, Pae utilized the Freckle Pen ($18). "My tip is to dot and pat with your ring finger to set it," she explains. The easy-to-use felt tip applicator allowed her to easily bring back Kehlani’s natural freckles, without the fear of the beauty marks looking artificial. Pae later applied the color "Scallop" from the Venus XL Eyeshadow Palette ($58) as a blush for a color payoff that never fades.

Pircilla recommends applying blush from the apples to the high cheekbone to get that naturally flushed look.

Lips

To achieve a high-impact, glossy lip, Pae opted for Velvetines Lip Liner ($16) in "Angel" before generously applying the brand’s lightweight lipgloss ($18) in both Bitter Cherry and Naked Cherry. "Velvetines Angel Lipliner is the perfect soft nude brown," to pair with a shiny gloss, according to Pae.

Lastly, the makeup pro added the "Stella" shade from the Venus XL 2 Eyeshadow Palette ($58) as a highlighter for a soft and luminous glow.

"The colors and combination of a beautiful sunrise and sunset" inspired Pae to create Kehlani's look. All the products are available to purchase at Lime Crime x Kehlani where you can shop her complete look.