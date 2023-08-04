Katy Perry Dabbles In Minimalism With a Baby French Manicure

Katy Perry has always been known for her catchy songs and campy looks—after all, she did once arrive at the Met Gala dressed as a cheeseburger, and her Las Vegas residency, “Play,” is unsurprisingly full of childhood fancies. Though she’s always one to make out-of-the-box beauty and fashion choices, Perry took the minimalist route and wore a micro French manicure to appear on Good Morning America.

On August 4, Perry joined Good Morning America to give viewers an inside look at her Vegas show, which will conclude in November 2023. “A lot of my shows have been larger than life, but I play a doll in this show,” Perry tells Good Morning America. “So everything is three times the size of me"—that includes gargantuan bathtubs, toy blocks, mushrooms, and more. While sitting down with ABC’s Chris Connelly, the singer wore a baby blue sequin midi dress that featured a flared hem, flared sleeves, and an off-the-shoulder neckline that exposed just one of her shoulders. She paired the look with metallic sandals with a funky heel, a pink and green goopy ring, and drop earrings.

Her manicurist Kim Truong created a baby French manicure, which included a pink base and a thin white tip. Truong recently created a similar manicure for Dua Lipa for the L.A. Barbie premiere—whereas Lipa’s nails had a Barbie pink base as an obvious nod to the all-pink trend, Perry’s nails feature a lighter pink hue that makes her nails look natural, almost naked if you will.

Perry’s micro French mani falls in line with the naked nail trend perfectly, because although she’s technically wearing a design on her nails, her short nail length, rounded square shape, and natural color create a barely-there finish that’s read more prim and polished than over the top. It’s a great way to get in on the naked nail trend without completely foregoing nail polish altogether.

But while Perry's nails were on the neutral side, she had some fun with the rest of her glam, and her makeup artist Michael Anthony went all out with an eye look that matches her dress perfectly. Anthony used an iridescent blue and purple shimmer on Perry’s lids to match the dress and then defined her eyes with smoked-out liner and fluttery lashes. He then added a pop of pink blush and finished off her beat with a soft-matte rose lip. Hairstylist Rick Henry finished her look off with an ultra-sleek low pony with a middle part.